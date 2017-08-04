Motor Vehicle Accident Involving DPW Worker by

Friday, August 04 2017

Upon arrival, Paramus Officers determined that the DPW employee, who is 30 years of age, was collecting household garbage from the curb line in the area of 227 Forest Avenue. At that time a car driving south of Forest Avenue, in the right lane, struck the worker. The DPW sanitation truck was equipped with multiple warning lights that were functioning at the time. The worker saw the car approaching and he attempted to jump onto his truck to avoid it. The car is described as possibly an early 2000’s Honda, color silver or grey. The suspect vehicle then fled the scene south on Forest Avenue without stopping. The victim was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by Paramus EMS, where he is being treated for a broken ankle and foot.

The incident is being investigated by the Paramus Police Detective Division. Anyone who saw anything or has any information is asked to call 201-262-3400 extension 1110 or use our TIPS App that can be found at www.paramuspolice.org

Kenneth R. Ehrenberg

Chief of Police

Paramus Police Department

O-201-262-3400

[email protected]