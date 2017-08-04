Hackensack University Medical Center Earns Joint Commission Recertifications by

August 4, 2017 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is pleased to announce recertification by the Joint Commission in these programmatic areas: Blood and Marrow Transplantation, Colorectal Oncology, Depression, Uterine-Ovarian Oncology, Primary Stroke Center, and Advanced Inpatient Diabetes. The previously certified Total Joint Replacement program is now certified as Advanced Total Joint Replacement.

These programs were successfully reviewed for recertification by The Joint Commission in May and June of 2017, following surveys that reviewed the fulfillment of specific and comprehensive criteria.

“I want to congratulate all of our team members for these significant achievements,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “Thank you for the hard work and dedication you demonstrate every day.”

In all, Hackensack University Medical Center has earned 25 Joint Commission certifications.

Surveyors described team members as collaborative and confident. Their comments included and highlighted particular competencies, compassion, commitment, engagement, and evidence-based protocols. Patient comments reflected the quality of treatment and experience.

Hackensack University Medical Center’s Blood and Marrow Transplantation program is the only certified program in New Jersey and remains the first Joint Commission certified program in the country; the Colorectal Oncology program is one of four in the country and one of two in New Jersey; the Depression program is one of two in the country and the only one in New Jersey; the Uterine-Ovarian Oncology program is one of three in the country and one of two in New Jersey; the Advanced Inpatient Diabetes program is one of four in New Jersey; and the Advanced Total Joint Replacement program is one of two in New Jersey.

An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationwide as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting certain performance standards.

The Joint Commission mission is to improve health care for the public by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

