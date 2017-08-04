SPUNTINO WINE BAR & ITALIAN TAPAS CELEBRATES LOCALLY SOURCED & SEASONAL INGREDIENTS WITH NEW LOCAL HARVEST MENU by

Friday, August 04 2017 @ 06:20 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Clifton and Garden City restaurants to donate a portion of proceeds to support City Green and Island Harvest

CLIFTON, NJ (July 31, 2017) -- Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas, specializing in small plates with a modern twist to Italian classics and fine wines from around the world, today announced the return of its Local Harvest menu at its locations in the Clifton Commons in Clifton, NJ and The Gallery at Westbury Plaza in Garden City, NY. The five-course tapas-style tasting menu, available from August 1 – 31, celebrates local, seasonal ingredients served at the peak of freshness, and supports local harvest and community farms throughout New Jersey and New York, including Antonio Mozzarella, Baldor, Blue Ribbon Fish, City Green Farms and Vrola Meat Company.

In addition, a portion of proceeds from the menu will also benefit local nonprofit organizations that support causes including hunger relief and expanding access to fresh, healthy food in urban areas. Specifically, the restaurants will donate $1 for each dish sold from the Local Harvest menu, or $5 when guests order the full five-course tasting menu, with proceeds in Clifton benefitting City Green, a non-profit organization dedicated to facilitating the establishment of urban farms and gardens in northern New Jersey’s cities, while the Garden City restaurant will support Island Harvest, Long Island’s largest hunger relief organization.

“We are pleased to announce the return of our Local Harvest menu, which aligns with our philosophy of incorporating fresh, local ingredients into our dishes and celebrates the bounty of options available in the region at this time of year,” said Regan DeBenedetto, director of operations, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. “We are also excited about the charitable component we have built into the menu offering this year to support City Green and Island Harvest, two great nonprofit organizations and partners that operate within the communities we serve.”

The full Local Harvest menu includes:

· Roasted Butternut Squash Bruschetta – Caramelized onions, ricotta cheese, green apples. Paired with a Wölffer Estate Rosé, 2016.

· Hudson Valley Kale Salad – Roasted baby carrots, pecorino cheese, pomegranate vinaigrette. Paired with a Lieb Cellars Pinot Blanc, 2013.

· Seared Long Island Fluke – Sicilian caponata, tomato jam. Paired with a Hook & Ladder Chardonnay, 2014.

· Braised Pork Belly – Butternut squash purée, crispy Brussels sprout leaves. Paired with a Wölffer Estate Cabernet Franc, 2014.

· Local Ricotta Cheesecake– New Jersey blueberry compote, salted caramel. Paired with a Ca’ Blanca Moscato, 2016.

The tasting menu is available for $50 per person, or $70 including wine pairings. Menu items are also available a la carte. For more information or to make reservations, visit www.SpuntinoWineBar.com.

Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas features a chef-driven, scratch-made menu that changes four times per year, incorporating fresh, seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. To complement its menu, Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas has an extensive list of over 150 world class wines available by the bottle, with more than 50 wines by the glass.

For more information about Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas please visit www.SpuntinoWineBar.com, or get social on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas