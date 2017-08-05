Bergen Performing Arts Center Presents An Evening of Jazz & Hip Hop with Queen Latifah by

Friday, August 04 2017 @ 10:48 PM EDT

Benzel-Busch Concert Series

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16, 2017 – 8PM

$199 (VIP)-159-129-99-79-69



Queen Latifah

An Evening of Jazz & Hip Hop with Queen Latifah, part of the Benzel-Busch Concert Series

Award-winning rapper, singer and actress, Queen Latifah will showcase her soulful R&B style in a night full of music and laughs at Bergen Performing Arts Center’s Season Opener Celebration. VIP ticket holders will enjoy a pre-show champagne reception in the Drapkin Cabaret & Lounge.

Newark native Queen Latifah earned a Grammy Award for Best Solo Rap Performance in 1994. She’s proven herself to be a versatile performer, as she was nominated for Best Jazz Vocal Album for The Dana Owens Album in 2005 and for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Trav’lin Light in 2008.

She became the first hip hop artist to be crowned with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. Queen Latifah starred in the hit ‘90s sit-com Living Single, and her film credits include Chicago, Hairspray, The Secret Life of Bees and the animated Ice Age franchise.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030

bergenPAC

30 North Van Brunt Street

Englewood, NJ 07631

(201) 227-1030

www.bergenpac.org

www.ticketmaster.com

About bergenPAC

Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area’s cultural mecca. Housed in a historic Art Deco-style theater boasting one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, bergenPAC attracts a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reach more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, “hands-on” training in music, dance and theater by industry professionals. It is through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons that the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School are able to thrive and enrich our community.

For updates, "Like" bergenPAC on Facebook (facebook.com/#!/bergenpacfan), follow @bergenPAC on Twitter, follow us on LinkedIn and visit our website at www.bergenpac.org.