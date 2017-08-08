Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 01:55 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 01:55 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Local Florida Officials Seek Guidance from Bergen County in the Fight to Combat Homelessness

    Share
Hackensack, N.J. -- Osceola County officials are seeking advice from Bergen County on how to address the growing homeless population in their community.  Last Tuesday, August 1st, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and representatives from the Bergen County Housing, Health, & Human Services Center hosted county and municipal officials from Osceola County, Florida to discuss programs and services offered by the center for homeless and at-risk individuals in Bergen County.

Bergen County was recognized last August by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on becoming the first county in New Jersey to end homelessness among veterans. Earlier this spring, HUD also recognized Bergen County on becoming the first community in the nation to effectively end chronic homelessness.

The meeting included a guided tour of the facility and an in-depth discussion of strategies that could be replicated in Osceola County, Florida.

For more information about the situation in Osceola County:

http://www.wftv.com/news/local/osceola-county-commissioner-works-to-get-emergency-homeless-shelter/562940725

Photo : from left to right – Daniel Ortega (Chairman, Housing Authority of Bergen County), Lynn Bartlett (Executive Director, Housing Authority of Bergen County), Fenesha Holmes (Housing Authority of Bergen County), Julia Orlando (Director, Bergen County Housing, Health, & Human Services Center), Mary Downey (Executive Director, Community Hope Center), Chief Judge Frederick Lauten (Florida 9th Circuit Court), Osceola County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco,  Kissimmee City Commissioner Olga Gonzalez, and Shelly Lauten, (CEO of Central Florida Commission on Homelessness)

Share It!

Story Options

  • Local Florida Officials Seek Guidance from Bergen County in the Fight to Combat Homelessness
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost