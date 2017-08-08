Local Florida Officials Seek Guidance from Bergen County in the Fight to Combat Homelessness by

Monday, August 07 2017 @ 05:28 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Bergen County was recognized last August by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on becoming the first county in New Jersey to end homelessness among veterans. Earlier this spring, HUD also recognized Bergen County on becoming the first community in the nation to effectively end chronic homelessness.

The meeting included a guided tour of the facility and an in-depth discussion of strategies that could be replicated in Osceola County, Florida.

For more information about the situation in Osceola County:

http://www.wftv.com/news/local/osceola-county-commissioner-works-to-get-emergency-homeless-shelter/562940725