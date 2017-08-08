2017 ENGLEWOOD SUMMER BUSINESS APPRENTICESHIPS PROGRAM by

Monday, August 07 2017

(Englewood, New Jersey – August 7, 2017) Now in its fourth year, this summer enrichment program was for Englewood residents entering junior and senior years in high school. It is a partnership funded by the City of Englewood and managed by The Zone of Bergen Family Center and Englewood Chamber of Commerce.

The goal is that students walk away with skill sets that will help them compete in today’s job market. The Zone, the youth based service program of Bergen Family Center, received 60 applications and accepted 32 students. A committee comprised of local businesses and nonprofits selected students from among the pool of applicants. Apprentices will have worked twenty-five hours weekly, Wednesday, July 5th through Friday, August 11, 2016, including 2 hour-long business skills workshop each Wednesday morning. Each student received a stipend of $1,200. Twenty businesses and non-profits, members of Englewood Chamber of Commerce, provided positions for these students.

The six-week program concludes with a graduation and certification ceremony being held to honor participating students and business on Friday, August 11 at noon at Englewood Hospital and Medical Center’s Chiang Auditorium.

For further information, please call 201-862-6282.