THE GOLDSTEIN GROUP LAUNCHES NEW DIVISION TO PROVIDE RETAIL LEASING AND ADVISORY SERVICES IN URBAN MARKETS by

Monday, August 07 2017 @ 05:34 PM EDT

Industry Veteran Scott Edlitz Tapped to Lead Newly-Formed TGG Urban; Full-Service Division to Focus on Mixed-Use Buildings in New Jersey and New York City

PARAMUS, NJ, August 7, 2017 – Chuck Lanyard, President of The Goldstein Group (TGG), today announced the formation of a new division to offer specialized retail leasing and advisory services to urban mixed-use property owners, developers and management firms in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan region.

Scott I. Edlitz, a 20-year industry veteran in retail and commercial leasing in Manhattan and New Jersey, will head up the new division which will operate under the name, TGG Urban. The new assignment expands on Mr. Edlitz’s current role as Senior Vice President, Brokerage Operations of The Goldstein Group. TGG Urban will focus on retail leasing, marketing, and management operations for retail properties in key urban areas in New Jersey Gold Coast, such as Jersey City, Hoboken, Newark, Montclair, as well as the New York City boroughs.

The new division will offer comprehensive and full-service programs, drawing on The Goldstein Group’s distinguished history of providing comprehensive retail real estate services. Over the past thirty-five years, TGG has specialized in the handling of free-standing commercial buildings and shopping centers, as well as central business districts and planned urban/suburban projects comprising retail, restaurants and residences. The division will bring the personalized approach, professionalism and market insight of one of the northeast’s leading retail leasing teams, to mixed-use developers and property owners.

“In bringing Scott aboard, we’re launching TGG Urban with a seasoned and talented real estate professional who has worked with high profile developers, owners and retailers in prominent urban markets for nearly two decades,” says Chuck Lanyard, President of The Goldstein Group. “He brings the ideal skill set, market knowledge, and innovative thinking required to lead the new division and its brokerage services.”

Prior to joining TGG Urban, Mr. Edlitz was Senior Managing Director, The Retail Group at Colliers International. His dealings with property owners include, Manhattan Skyline Management, AEW Capital Management, Somerset Development, The Atlantic Development Group, The Beechwood Organization and more. He has also worked on an impressive list of benchmark buildings, including The Hudson Hotel, 140 West 57th Street, 205 E 59th Street, 79 Madison Avenue, 156th Tenth Avenue, 1146 and 1211 Madison Avenue, Arverne-By-The-Sea and Bell Works.

“The appeal of residing in walkable, urban live/play centers continues to grow,” Mr. Edlitz points out. “Developers have responded in kind by creating multi-family buildings with supportive street-level retail space that provide community services, shopping, restaurants and leisure entertainment. Shaping the ideal neighborhood and resident experience is about more than just filling space. The challenge is determining the most appropriate use and attracting the right tenant mix for each location. We’ll work with clients throughout the process, using our expertise and broad network of contacts to achieve that goal.”

“A key to the long-term success of The Goldstein Group has been an ability to grow and adapt to the ever-changing retail landscape,” Mr. Lanyard adds. “The formation of TGG Urban is meeting that need. The movement towards city living has created a robust commercial market in urban centers of the New Jersey Gold Coast, which include Hoboken and Jersey City. Retailers ranging from large national brands to regional chains are showing an increased appetite to establish a foothold in these highly-populated areas. TGG Urban will enable us to bring together our urban development and retail clients together to effectively serve this marketplace.”

About The Goldstein Group

Based in Paramus, N.J., The Goldstein Group was founded in 1986 with a retail focused dedication to providing retail real estate services to its broad customer base. The Goldstein Group puts the best interests of our clients first by offering personal attention, sophisticated research, and strategic business advice. The Goldstein Group represents over 12,000,000 square feet of retail properties, as well numerous national, regional and local retailers and restaurants on an exclusive or preferred basis.

More information on The Goldstein Group and TGG Urban can be found on the company’s website: www.TheGoldsteinGroup.com