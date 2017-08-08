Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Tuesday, August 08 2017 @ 01:55 AM EDT
Sunoco in Clifton Aims to Increase Customers with U-Haul

CLIFTON, N.J. (Aug. 7, 2017) — U-Haul Company of New Jersey, Inc. is pleased to announce that Clifton Sunoco has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the Clifton community.

Sunoco at 956 Van Houten Ave. will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Hours of operation for U-Haul rentals are 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (973) 773-2781 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Clifton-NJ-07013/051012/ today.

Sunoco partners Ralph and James Travellin are proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Passaic County.

U-Haul and Sunoco are striving to benefit the environment through sustainability initiatives. Truck sharing is a core U-Haul sustainability business practice that allows individuals to access a fleet of trucks that is larger than what they could access on an individual basis.

Every U-Haul truck placed in a community helps keep 19 personally owned large-capacity vehicles, pickups, SUVs and vans off the road. Fewer vehicles means less traffic congestion, less pollution, less fuel burned and cleaner air.

Sunoco is a great place to become U-Haul Famous®. Take your picture in front of a U-Haul product, send it in and your face could land on the side of a U-Haul truck. Upload your photo through Instagram using #uhaulfamous, or go to www.uhaulfamous.com to submit photos and learn more.

