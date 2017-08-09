BERGEN WDB SEEKING NOMINATIONS FOR EXCELLENCE IN DISABILITY EMPLOYMENT AWARDS
The recipient will be honored with the Excellence in Disability Employment Award at the “Salute to Champions Breakfast,” at Bergen Community College in Paramus, on October 27, 2017.
For questions, please contact Carol Polack at (201) 343-8830 or [email protected]
ABOUT THE BERGEN COUNTY WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD (WDB)
The Bergen County Workforce Development Board (WDB), bergenworkforce.org, establishes policies, sets strategic direction, and provides oversight for employment and training services funded through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA). The Bergen WDB also facilitates partnerships between local businesses with similar hiring and training needs. These services are provided at the Bergen One-Stop Career Center (BOSCC) in Bergen County to individuals who are seeking jobs and businesses that want to employ them. The BOSCC is designed to provide a full range of services through different workforce system partners all under one roof.
