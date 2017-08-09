Blue Moon Mexican Café Hosts Guest Appreciation Month, August 1st - 31st by

(Englewood, NJ – August 8, 2017) This month, Blue Moon Mexican Café is hosting their annual Guest Appreciation Month at all New Jersey and New York locations.

Throughout the month of August, Blue Moon will offer 10% off of an in-dine visit to show appreciation to their loyal ‘Blue Moon’ guests. Guests will have to print the coupon off website at www.bluemoonmexicancafe.com, but it can be used as many times through August 31st.

So, bring your friends and family and come down to a Blue Moon location for festive Mexican food with a 10% discount for all our “Blue Mooners” out there!

About Blue Moon Mexican Café: Blue Moon Mexican Café, established in 1987 is where Life is a Fiesta Every Day. Each location has its own unique ambiance offering authentic and eclectic Mexican cuisine sourced from top quality vendors and farmers using the freshest ingredients in the 90% scratch kitchen. Blue Moon is known for their special events, live music, daily specials and Happy Hour serving an extensive bar selection including craft beers, home-made sangrias, and award winning margaritas using an assortment of premium liquor making that casual meeting place to watch entertainment & sporting events with family and friends a favorite. Each location offers Delivery & Pick Up, Children’s Menu, Private Rooms for Events and Celebrations and Off Premise Catering. For Menus to order online, Weekly Events and Live Entertainment updates visit bluemoonmexicancafe.com or download the bluemoonmexicancafe app at ITunes. Life is a fiesta every day…Eat it Up!

Englewood

23 E. Palisade Avenue

Englewood, NJ 07631

Phone: 201.541.0600

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 11pm Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-Midnight Sunday 11:00AM-11:00pm

Woodcliff Lake

42 Kinderkamack Road

Phone: 201.782.9500

Monday -Thursday 11:30AM - 10:00PM Friday & Saturday 11:30AM-11:00PM Sunday 11:00AM - 10:00PM

Wyckoff

327 Franklin Avenue

Wyckoff, NJ 07481

Phone: 201.891.1331

Monday & Tuesday 11:30am - 10pm Wednesday - Saturday 11:30am - 11pm Sunday 10:30am - 10pm

Bronxville

7-27 Pondfield Road (corner of Pondfield & Sagamore)

Phone: 914.337.4000