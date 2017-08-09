St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center Recognized As Top Hospital in NJ, NY Metro Region By U.S. News & World Report by

Wednesday, August 09 2017 @ 11:14 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PATERSON, NJ, AUGUST 8, 2017 — St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, part of St. Joseph’s Healthcare System, announced today that the world-class hospital has been ranked as one of the top hospitals in the New York Metropolitan Area (#25), among the best in New Jersey (#13) and Northern NJ by U.S. News & World Report for 2017-18. The annual U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings, now in the 28th year, recognize hospitals that excel in treating the most challenging patients.

In addition, St. Joseph’s is recognized as high performing in the following specialties and procedures:

Heart Failure

Colon Cancer Surgery

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

“At St. Joseph’s, we are very proud to be recognized among the best,” said Kevin J. Slavin, President and Chief Executive Officer, St. Joseph’s Healthcare System. “These rankings reflect the expertise of our outstanding physicians, Magnet-recognized nurses, and skilled clinicians and care teams who demonstrate their ongoing commitment to excellence and compassion for our patients, their families, and our communities.”

U.S. News publishes “Best Hospitals” to help guide patients who need a high level of care because they face particularly difficult surgery, a challenging condition or extra risk because of age or multiple health problems. Objective measures such as patient survival and safety data, adequacy of nurse staffing levels and other data largely determined the rankings in most specialties.

About St. Joseph’s Healthcare System