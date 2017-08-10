Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, August 10 2017 @ 12:27 PM EDT
Thursday, August 10 2017 @ 12:27 PM EDT
MIDDLE SCHOOL FITNESS WITH GYMGUYZ - TOTAL BODY TUESDAYS BEGINS ON SEPTEMBER 19TH!

Ridgewood Parks and Recreation is happy to offer middle school students an opportunity to get fit.  Join GYMGUYZ for "Total Body Tuesdays".  GYMGUYZ provides a weekly outlet for middle school students that aids in their ongoing growth, their pursuit of good health, optimal fitness, wellness and nutritional understanding and practice.  Maintaining one's health and fitness during adolescence is critical to growth, intellectual and physical development and self-esteem.  This program integrates all of these components, and more.

This 8 week program is an integrated approach to total body fitness. It includes strength training, core work, increased back strength, cardio, range of motion and flexibility.  Light weights and mats will be provided if that is what the workout entails for that day.  Exercises will be done individually as well as in groups for some team-oriented/community team building.   The instructor will also touch on discussions about self-care, self-confidence, bullying, and nutrition, and intellectual and physical development.

Grades 6 - 8
Tuesday afternoons
3:30 to 4:30pm.
8 classes - September 19, 26    October 3, 10, 17, 24     November 7, 14 (no class on October 31).  
The Community Center, Village Hall, 131 N. Maple Ave. Ridgewood. 
$100 (non-residents $110) - all equipment provided. 
Wear comfortable clothing and sneakers.  Bring water.

Register online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, or in person/by mail to The Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood.  The registration for is attached for your convenience.

Please call the Community Center at 201-670-5500 ext 301 with any questions, or if special accommodations are needed.

  MIDDLE SCHOOL FITNESS WITH GYMGUYZ - TOTAL BODY TUESDAYS BEGINS ON SEPTEMBER 19TH!
