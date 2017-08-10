RIDGEWOOD RECREATION SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER FALL PROGRAMS - REGISTRATION IS NOW AVAILABLE by

Thursday, August 10 2017 @ 11:49 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Registration is now available for the fall offerings to begin in September.

Age appropriate offerings bring educational, enriching and fun new challenges:

PRESCHOOL

My First Art with Abrakadoodle - caregivers join as little ones enjoy "firsts" - touching, feeling, hearing, seeing, and thinking while painting, drawing, sculpting, enjoying storybooks, art games and music. Ages 20-42 months. Tuesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 to 10:45 am, beginning September 19th. $115/6 classes, includes all materials.

Yoga Dance with The Joy of Motion - This fun and creative class, provided by the Joy of Motion, will introduce students to the fundamentals of yoga and dance styles, such as ballet, tap, and hip-hop through the use of stories, props, and imagination. Formal attire is not required; comfortable clothes are recommended. Some classes will be held outdoors if weather permits. Please have children dress accordingly. Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10:30 to 11:15 am, beginning September 20th. $75/6 classes.

Mini Doodler with Abrakadoodle - This class takes children on a fun, creative journey with new lessons each session that are fun, will inspire creativity and foster a love of art while working with a mixed media series! DRESS FOR MESSY FUN! Ages 3-5. Wednesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1:30 to 2:15 pm, beginning September 20th. $115/6 classes, all materials included.

Live, Love Music! with Preschool of Rock - In this "Music and Science - Discovery Instrument" program, children experience hands-on use of synthesizers, guitars and other unique instruments discovering the sounds they deliver. Using drums and percussion instruments, they learn about vibrations, tones and so much more. Exciting, fun and educational! Fridays, mid-day at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 12 noon to 12:45 pm, beginning September 15th. $110/6 classes, includes all materials.

ELEMENTARY

Memorabilia Art with Garden Arts - Students will create fun eco-art projects all about family, nature and animals. Projects include family tree memories, keep-sake boxes, a summer vay-cay garden, perfect pets and more. Grades K-5, Mondays at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning September 18th. $115/6 classes - includes all materials but participants are asked to bring favorite photos, trinkets, etc.

The Science of Slime with Education Explorers - Slime is the new craze. Children will learn the scientific principles behind it in this fun, hands-on class where they will create glow in the dark slime, edible slime, snow slime and may other types. Grades K-4. Mondays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning September 18th. $115/5 classes, includes all materials.

Drones and Flight with Explore Science - Students will participate in projects that will help them learn the mechanics of flight with drones, as well as take part in drone relay races where they will work through a variety of challenges and obstacles (flying weather permitting). Grades K-5, Tuesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning September 19th. $130/6 classes, (all materials provided for in class use only).

Acrylics & Drawing with Mrs. C. - Enjoy individual drawing and acrylic art instruction at personal levels. Grades 2-8, Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:30 to 4:45 pm, beginning September 20th (students bring own materials). $70/6 classes.

Full STEAM Ahead with Education Explorers – Come explore the world of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) Projects include stomp rockets, egg drop challenge, pop rocket challenge, making a Hex bug maze and more. Grades K-4. Wednesdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning September 20th. $130/6 classes, includes all materials.

Green Kids Nature Club - Discover the wonder of nature in gardening, art, weather, recycling, plants, birds, bees, the environment and all senses. Workshops include clay pinch pots, a log planter, fall daffodil planting, gourd bird houses, herb wreathes and a community service project for Meals on Wheels. Grades 3-5. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning September 28th. $65/6 workshops, includes all materials.

Dream It, Paint It, Create It with Abrakadoodle – Bring your wildest dreams to life while soaring through the night sky with fantastic creatures, painting bursts of shimmering night light, designing fancy dream catchers and more. Grades K-4. Thursdays after school at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 3:45 to 4:45 pm, beginning September 14th. $125/6 classes, includes all materials.

ADULTS

Annie's Artisanal Cookery - Join Annie and create fall recipes with a healthy twist in this 'Orange is the New Black' session. Each week will feature an orange ingredient to make one savory dish and one dessert. Mondays at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 12 noon to 2 pm, beginning September 11th. $100/4 weeks - includes all materials. Please bring an apron and Tupperware for left-overs.

Acrylics with Sandi Chanoch - Individual and personalized attention helps all find their personal techniques. Tuesday afternoons at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 1 to 3 pm, beginning September 19th. Students must bring own materials. $90/6 classes.

Watercolors with Dorrie Rifkin – Participants are encouraged to create strong compositions, execute a solid underlying sketch, draw typography and paint effectively. Beginner and intermediate instruction on Wednesday mornings at the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, 10 am to 12 noon, beginning September 13th. $95/6 classes. Students must bring own materials.

Register online at CommunityPass (Visa/MasterCard) or in person/by mail to the Recreation Office, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (cash/check). Non-Residents may register for any session for an additional charge of $10 per class session. You may locate the registration forms with more details on our Recreation homepage, www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.

Additional offerings include:

Adult/Senior Classes at the Community Center - Favorite senior classes return, including Zumba Gold, Getting Toned, Yoga Fit, Silver Strength and Motion, Knit and Crochet, Men's Fitness, Chinese Brush Painting, Cardio Dance, No Aches/No Pains Arthritis Class, Gentle Chair Yoga, Color Your World. Find all details at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitycenter. Register in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Avenue, Ridgewood.

For more information call 201-670-5560 or visit the Stable between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Don't hesitate to contact us if special accommodations are needed.