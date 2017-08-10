Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, August 10 2017
Thursday, August 10 2017 @ 12:27 PM EDT
Lake Tappan Paddle Day: Saturday, August 12

Third leg of Riverkeeper’s 2017 Reservoir Paddle Series set for this Saturday

Members of the press are invited to Lake Tappan Paddle Day, a family-friendly day of paddling on Lake Tappan Reservoir in Old Tappan, New Jersey – just north of the intersection of Little Mountain Road and Washington Avenue North, this Saturday, August 12. The paddle day is part of the Reservoir Paddle Series, a collaborative partnership between Hackensack Riverkeeper and SUEZ Water, as well as an annual fundraiser that supports Hackensack Riverkeeper’s mission to protect, preserve and restore the Hackensack River Watershed.

Known as the “Triple Crown of Paddling in the Hackensack River Watershed”, the Reservoir Paddle Series offers unique public access to Lake DeForest, Oradell Reservoir, and Lake Tappan – bodies of water normally off-limits to the public. A complete description of the event, including directions, schedule, rules and age restrictions, is available online at www.respaddleseries.com or by calling 201-968-0808.

Lake Tappan Paddle Day consists of morning and afternoon paddling sessions, starting at 8:30AM, 9:00AM (own-boat), 11:00AM, and 1:30PM. Check-in begins a half hour prior to each session. Paddlers may bring their own boat or rent one from Riverkeeper’s fleet (single kayak, tandem kayak, or canoe). Paddlers are strongly encouraged to register online at www.respaddleseries.com (click on Lake Tappan Paddle Day).

Lunch and refreshments will be provided to all paddlers beginning at 11:00 AM, courtesy of Inserra ShopRite. A water station will be maintained by SUEZ throughout the event.

Hackensack Riverkeeper thanks its partner, SUEZ, and sponsors, including Inserra Supermarkets, PSE&G, Hackensack Meridian Health, Rockland Electric Company, Ramsey Outdoor Stores and XChange at Secaucus Junction.

Founded in 1997 by Captain Bill Sheehan, Hackensack Riverkeeper is the leading organization working on Hackensack River issues. It employs a fourfold strategy of environmental action, advocacy, education and litigation in its mission to protect, preserve and restore the river and its 210-square mile watershed.

