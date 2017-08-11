TeamLogic IT Opens in Ridgewood, NJ by

Thursday, August 10 2017

#1 Technology Franchise Serves the IT Needs of Growing Businesses

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., August 10, 2017—TeamLogic IT, a national provider of comprehensive IT management services for businesses, recently opened an office in Ridgewood. The business is owned by James Kimberlin. For four years running TeamLogic IT has been recognized on the MSPmentor 501 list of global managed services providers, ranking number 36 in 2017. It has also been named the number one technology franchise company by Franchise Business Review.

James’s background includes 20 years in technology in the life sciences industry. His IT career started as a desktop engineer which grew into more strategic positions working in a global IT group and then with senior businesses leaders evaluating and aligning technology investments with business objectives and implementing solutions. He has a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems and Computer Science from The Richard Stockton College of New Jersey, as well as various technical proficiencies.

Expressing excitement about the opening of his new company James said, “Due to our nationwide presence and hundreds of technicians around the country, we can offer businesses here more proactive services than most computer support companies. All of our services are designed to meet business technology needs and help our clients focus on their business while we handle all of their IT related issues.”

Companies rely on TeamLogic IT’s managed IT services for proactive IT management to help increase productivity throughout their organization while also gaining better ROI from their technology investments. Solutions are designed to meet client needs while helping them build an IT platform for future growth. TeamLogic IT also provides networking services, security services, data services, email services, telecommunications, and hardware and software products for business managers seeking to outsource their IT needs.

“The combination of being able to provide world-class IT services because of our nationwide presence, combined with the benefit of local management teams, has allowed TeamLogic IT to experience significant growth over the past several years,” said Chuck Lennon, president of TeamLogic, Inc. “We are delighted James has joined our network to service the Wyckoff area.”

About TeamLogic IT

TeamLogic IT is a national provider of advanced technology solutions for companies of all sizes. Local offices provide clients with the IT support they need to run their businesses more efficiently by leveraging the latest technology solutions including managed services, IT security, business continuity, cloud services, mobility solutions, unified communications and consulting and support. With more than 100 locations across North America, TeamLogic IT helps companies minimize downtime and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.TeamLogicIT.com or www.teamlogicfranchising.com.

TeamLogic IT is owned by Franchise Services, Inc. (FSI), a management company that also owns the franchise brands Sir Speedy, PIP Printing, Signal Graphics, and MultiCopy in the Netherlands.

Contact:

James Kimberlin, 201-439-8444

45 N. Broad Street

Ridgewood, NJ 07450

Email: [email protected]

www.teamlogicit.com/wyckoffnj