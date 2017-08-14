Newark Museum's Horizon Plaza Site of Free Eclipse Viewing Event by

Monday, August 14 2017 @ 09:56 AM EDT

NEWARK: The Newark Museum is hosting a free eclipse viewing event in its Horizon Plaza on August 21 between 1 and 4 pm.

Attendees will be able to watch a partial eclipse from the Plaza and the Museum will be providing free pinhole cameras, created with NSA guidelines. Guests of all ages are welcome, and Museum staff will be on hand to answer questions about the eclipse and explain why it is so special. This is the first time in 99 years that a total solar eclipse will pass over the United States.

The Newark Museum is located at 49 Washington St., Newark. On-site parking is available for a fee. For directions, visit www.newarkmuseum.org.