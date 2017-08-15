BLACK SHEEP / DAS EFX, FREE OUT DOOR CONCERT by

Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 09:16 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

NJPAC is pleased to announce the addition of M&T Bank as the presenting sponsor this year which, along with ongoing support from Horizon Foundation and other sponsors, helps underwrite the program costs. M&T becomes the newest member of NJPAC’s Co-Chair Circle, representing one of the organization’s largest sponsors, and will also collaborate with NJPAC Arts Education in the fall to bring additional music education opportunities to K-12 public school students throughout the state.



Attended by thousands of music and dance fans who enjoy great entertainment under the stars, Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City is presented at no cost to the community in NJPAC’s Chambers Plaza.



An exciting lineup of diverse musical artists is in place for the anniversary season, every Thursday through Aug. 24, with a stellar array of established artists and rising stars, performing music ranging from soul and hip-hop to the grooves of Latin and jazz. This year’s headliners include Black Sheep / Das EFX (Aug. 17), and Talib Kweli (Aug. 24).



“There is something magical about how music brings the community together,” said Jonathan R. Pearson, Executive Director of The Horizon Foundation. “Horizon is celebrating our 85th anniversary this year and we remain fully committed to the great city of Newark. More than 3,000 of our employees come to Newark every day to work. They have become invested in the city and donating thousands of volunteer hours for community projects in Newark. Horizon has contributed millions of dollars to non-profit organizations for health and cultural programs throughout Newark and Essex County.”



“We have a long track record of supporting events that contribute to the quality of life in the communities we serve,” said M&T Bank Regional President Tom Comiskey. “Sounds of the City has become a familiar sign of summer in Newark and we look forward to working with NJPAC to present this free concert series and other programs that benefit the entire community.”



The eight-performance series also offers food and beverages from popular food trucks on the plaza, as well as an open-air bar. NJPAC’s acclaimed restaurant, NICO Kitchen + Bar, will be open during performances.



Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City is made possible through a special collaboration between NJPAC, Horizon Foundation for New Jersey and M&T Bank. Generous sponsors also include BD, RWJ Barnabas, the Gia Maione Prima Foundation, Inc., Newark Downtown District, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Institute of Jazz Studies at Rutgers Newark.



In the event of inclement weather, scheduling advisories may be found at njpac.org.

Horizon Foundation Sounds of the City 2017

Thursday, Aug. 17

Black Sheep / Das EFX

Opener: DJ Wallah

Legacy Hip Hop Dance performance

One night with two of the hottest duos from the 90’s hip-hop scene.



Thursday, Aug. 24

Talib Kweli (as DJ set)

DJ Spintelect

Legacy Hip Hop Dance performance

This acclaimed rapper’s outings as a solo artist include collaborations with Kanye West, Just Blaze and Pharrell Williams.



About the Foundation:

The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey is committed to working alongside those who can help us improve our neighbors’ health, inform their health decisions and inspire them to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives. The Foundation’s funding pillars are Caring, Connecting and Creating. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey is the sole member of The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, both of which are independent licensees of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. For more information please visit Community.HorizonBlue.com.



About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)(“M&T”) is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T’s principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, operates banking offices in New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. Trust-related services are provided by M&T’s Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. ©2017 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.