Valley to Host 28th Annual “Celebration of Life” Event Honoring Cancer Survivors

Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 09:21 AM EDT

PARAMUS, NJ—On Sunday, September 10, all cancer survivors and their caregivers are invited to attend Valley’s 28th Annual “Celebration of Life” event honoring cancer survivors.

This free event recognizes cancer survivors, their family and friends, healthcare providers, and those engaged in cancer research. The National Cancer Survivors Day Foundation defines a ‘survivor’ as anyone living with a history of cancer from the moment of diagnosis through the remainder of life. There are more cancer survivors in the U.S. today thanks to research, advances in technology, and the daily commitment of physicians, nurses, social workers, and other healthcare professionals.

The afternoon will include music, hand and chair massages, a presentation on the use of essential oils, a food demonstration by a nutritionist, a fitness (yoga/breathing) demonstration, a photo booth, a caricaturist, “singing bowls,” beaded bracelets, and giveaways for survivors. Children can enjoy a “Kids Corner” which includes face paint, prizes, and painting "Hearts of Hope" ceramic hearts. Light refreshments and desserts will also be served.

The event will take place at the Daniel and Gloria Blumenthal Cancer Center at One Valley Health Plaza in Paramus from 2-5 pm.

To RSVP, please call 201-634-5707 or email [email protected] by September 1.