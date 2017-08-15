Gottheimer Celebrates Wantage Fire Department's $102,000 Federal Grant by

Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 09:26 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

WANTAGE, NJ – Last week, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) visited the Wantage Fire Department to celebrate their receipt of $102,000 in federal funds for safety and operations as a part of the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

Congressman Gottheimer has been laser focused on encouraging North Jersey towns and first responders to apply for AFG grants and other similar grant programs to return federal tax dollars to North Jersey. Not only was his first public district event after being sworn in to encourage fire departments to apply for federal grants, but he has also hosted several return on investment roundtables to help local communities learn about the federal resources available to them and best practices to secure these grants.