Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 07:57 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Tuesday, August 15 2017 @ 07:57 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Gottheimer Celebrates Wantage Fire Department's $102,000 Federal Grant

    Share
Wantage's First Assistance to Firefighters Grant Since 2004 Protects First Responders and Improves Local ROI

WANTAGE, NJ – Last week, Congressman Josh Gottheimer (NJ-5) visited the Wantage Fire Department to celebrate their receipt of $102,000 in federal funds for safety and operations as a part of the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

"I'm thrilled to be able to celebrate the town's first Assistance to Firefighters Grant in 13 years with the department; they've worked hard to claw back federal tax dollars to keep our first responders safe as they protect our communities from everything from lone wolf terrorism to fire emergencies," said Congressman Josh Gottheimer. "For too long, our region has received back on pennies on the dollar we send to Washington. That's why I've been laser focused since day one on improving the return on investment we see for our federal taxes, and I'm proud to help local communities secure these resources for something as critical as our fire fighters' safety.”

Congressman Gottheimer has been laser focused on encouraging North Jersey towns and first responders to apply for AFG grants and other similar grant programs to return federal tax dollars to North Jersey. Not only was his first public district event after being sworn in to encourage fire departments to apply for federal grants, but he has also hosted several return on investment roundtables to help local communities learn about the federal resources available to them and best practices to secure these grants.

Share It!

Story Options

  • Gottheimer Celebrates Wantage Fire Department's $102,000 Federal Grant
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost