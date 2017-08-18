Bergen County to Host Brain Health Event by

Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 11:47 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

A HealthEASE Senior Wellness Event For all Bergen County Adults age 60+

Hackensack, N.J. -- Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Board of Chosen Freeholders invite the public to attend a FREE HealthEASE Senior Wellness event focusing on brain health. Presented at the Hillsdale Public Library which is located at 509 Hillsdale Avenue in Hillsdale, N.J. on Wednesday, August 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will educate senior adults age 60 and older on how a healthy brain affects our ability to remember, learn, plan, concentrate and maintain a clear and active mind.

Seniors will have the opportunity to attend various workshops featuring speakers on key topics related to brain health such as the Brain-Body Connection, Why Sleep is Critical, Brain-Boosting Foods, Stress Destroyers and Laughter as Medicine. Interactive stations will help visitors discover brain health related activities that challenge, re-engage and spark memories.

The Brain Health Wellness event is open to all Bergen County residents age 60+. Pre-Registration is encouraged by calling 201.336.7438.

This four-hour wellness event gives senior adults a golden opportunity to learn in a fun and interactive environment while developing the necessary tools and strategies to keep their memory sharp.