Governor Appoints St. Joseph's Dr. Mahmoud Aqel to NJ Board of Medical Examiners

Friday, August 18 2017 @ 10:54 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

PATERSON, NJ, August, 2017 – St. Joseph’s Healthcare System is proud to announce that Mahmoud Aqel, MD, PhD, MBA, has been appointed to the New Jersey Board of Medical Examiners. Dr. Aqel, an internal medicine physician, is on staff at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson, part of St. Joseph’s Healthcare System.

The State Board of Medical Examiners consists of 21 members appointed by the governor, and includes 12 physicians. Dr. Aqel was sworn in on Wednesday, August 9, and serves through June 2020.

“I am honored to serve the State of New Jersey on a board whose responsibility is to protect the public’s health, safety, and welfare,” Dr. Aqel said. “That mission mirrors my own while caring for my community, my patients and their families for more than 25 years.”

With offices in Paterson, Dr. Aqel is board certified in internal medicine, vascular medicine, preventive medicine, wound medicine and surgery, hyperbaric medicine and wound care. Since 2000, he has provided a free health clinic for uninsured members of the community and was recognized in 2011 by the NJ Senate for his unwavering dedication.

Dr. Aqel graduated from the School of Medicine, University of Jordan, where he also served as Assistant and Associate Professor of Anatomy from 1986-1994 and Assistant Dean from 1990-92. He obtained his PhD in anatomy from the University of Iowa and achieved an MBA in healthcare from George Washington University. Dr. Aqel has published more than 30 articles, mainly regarding the effects of medicinal plants, and authored “The Basis in Human Anatomy” in Arabic.

Dr. Aqel has served as the chairman of the Relief Advisory Committee for National Arab American Medical Association (NAAMA), as the General Chairman of NAAMA’s International Convention in Amman in 2011 and the extended symposium in Palestine, in addition to serving as the General Chairman of the 38th NAAMA Medical Convention in Jersey City in 2016. He also has served as a board member, executive secretary and vice president for the organization and participated in the group’s medical missions overseas.

