Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 10:38 AM EDT
Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 10:38 AM EDT
Bergen County Announces Application Process for Arts Grant Funding Program

The Bergen County Division of Historic & Cultural Affairs, Department of Parks, announces the 2018 Bergen County Arts Grant Funding Program. The 2018 grant cycle is for arts projects or programs taking place January 1 through December 31, 2018. All Bergen County non-profit arts organizations and other non-profits that present Bergen County-based arts programs are invited to apply.  Information on eligibility, guidelines, and the application process will be provided, along with new application forms. 

In 2017, 32 county organizations shared more than $85,000 in grant funding administered by the Division.  The application form will automatically be emailed to organizations participating in the current and last year’s funding cycles.  Hardcopies of the forms may be requested. The grant timeline includes:

·         Letters of Intent (required to submit an application) due Thursday, September 7

·         Completed grant applications due in the Division office Thursday, October 19

·         Successful candidates notified by early January 2018

An applicant organization must have its official base and mailing address in Bergen County and must have presented arts programs in Bergen County for two years or more.  Applicants should be tax exempt, 501(c)3 organizations with current state reports.  Please call the Division if there are any questions about eligibility.

To receive an application, email [email protected] or call the Division at 201.336.7292

The Division actively seeks the participation of all communities in its programs and services and encourages organizations serving ethnic and culturally diverse communities, and special constituencies.  The competitive grant program emphasizes artistic excellence in programming, outreach to the community, arts education, ADA accessibility, good management and institutional development.

The Arts Grant Program is administered by the Division of Historic & Cultural Affairs, Bergen County Department of Parks, and is made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. 

 

