Hackensack Meridian Health Offers Tips to Safely Enjoy the Solar Eclipse

Proper precautions are necessary to avoid damage or blindness.

August 16, 2017 ― Edison, NJ ― People in parts of the U.S. will experience a total solar eclipse on August 21, 2017, and others will experience a partial eclipse. While an eclipse is a compelling event, looking directly at the sun can cause serious and permanent damage.

“The opportunity to view the solar eclipse is exciting, however, proper precautions are necessary,” says Michael Rosenberg, M.D., chair of Ophthalmology at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. “Without proper protection, there is a risk of causing retinal damage leading to partial or functional blindness.”

Dr. Rosenberg refers to The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) advisory, which recommends that viewers protect their eyes while watching the entire eclipse. It explains that ordinary sunglasses, even very dark ones, are not safe for looking at the sun. The proper equipment is essential.

Dr. Rosenberg highlights the AAO recommendation to use special-purpose solar filters. They must meet a very specific worldwide standard known as ISO 12312-2. These solar filters are used in eclipse glasses or in hand-held solar viewers.

With information provided by the American Astronomical Society, the AAO offers the following steps for safely watching a solar eclipse:

o Carefully look at your solar filter or eclipse glasses before using them. If you see any scratches or damage, do not use them.

o Always read and follow all directions that come with the solar filter or eclipse glasses. Help children to be sure they use handheld solar viewers and eclipse glasses correctly.

o Before looking up at the bright sun, stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer. After glancing at the sun, turn away and remove your filter—do not remove it while looking at the sun.

o The only time that you can look at the sun without a solar viewer is during a total eclipse. When the moon completely covers the sun’s bright face and it suddenly gets dark, you can remove your solar filter to watch this unique experience. Then, as soon as the bright sun begins to reappear very slightly, immediately use your solar viewer again to watch the remaining partial phase of the eclipse.

o Never look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars or other similar devices. This is important even if you are wearing eclipse glasses or holding a solar viewer at the same time. The intense solar rays coming through these devices will damage the solar filter and your eyes.

According to NASA, the path of the eclipse will stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina. Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse.

If you plan to view the solar eclipse, Dr. Rosenberg recommends speaking with your eye care specialist. For more information on safe viewing, you can also visit: www.AAO.org.

