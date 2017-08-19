Camp Acorn’s 1st Annual Go Nuts! Rush 5K and Sapling Sprint Fun Run by

Friday, August 18 2017 @ 02:00 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Camp Acorn is hosting our 1st Annual Go Nuts! Rush 5K Run Fundraiser and Sapling Sprint Fun Run on Sunday October 1st, 2017 at Crestwood Lake, 300 W Crescent Avenue, Allendale NJ. Early online registration for this Official USATF sanctioned 5K event is $30.00. Fun Run registration is $15.00. To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities visit www.campacorn.org/5k, call 201-785-1101 or email [email protected]

All proceeds benefit Camp Acorn, a not-for-profit enrichment program serving children and adults with special needs through programs that address their physical, emotional, and social well-being. Located in Allendale, Camp Acorn offers four different sessions throughout the year with a variety of activities that include creative and educational components. All activities are adapted to the individual needs of each camper and provide challenging experiences in a fun and friendly environment.