The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 10:38 AM EDT
Camp Acorn’s 1st Annual Go Nuts! Rush 5K and Sapling Sprint Fun Run

Camp Acorn is hosting our 1st Annual Go Nuts! Rush 5K Run Fundraiser and Sapling Sprint Fun Run on Sunday October 1st, 2017 at Crestwood Lake, 300 W Crescent Avenue, Allendale NJ. Early online registration for this Official USATF sanctioned 5K event is $30.00. Fun Run registration is $15.00. To register or learn more about sponsorship opportunities visit www.campacorn.org/5k, call 201-785-1101 or email [email protected]

All proceeds benefit Camp Acorn,  a not-for-profit enrichment program serving children and adults with special needs through programs that address their physical, emotional, and social well-being. Located in Allendale, Camp Acorn offers four different sessions throughout the year with a variety of activities that include creative and educational components. All activities are adapted to the individual needs of each camper and provide challenging experiences in a fun and friendly environment.

