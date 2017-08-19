New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera’s 2017-2018 Season Features Tosca and Turandot by

Bring the Family to the Opera resumes in September.

(Fort Lee, New Jersey; August 17, 2017) – From Italy to China, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera's 2017-2018 season spans the globe with performances of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca and Turandot. On Sunday, October 15, 2017, Verismo Opera brings to the stage again Puccini's Tosca set in Italy with Luigi Illica and Giuseppe Giacosa’s libretto in four acts based upon Victorien Sardou’s drama, La Tosca.

The grand opera company premieres Puccini's extravagant portrayal of both ancient China and the opera's namesake princess, Turandot, on Sunday, April 22, 2018. Verismo Opera, the house opera company of the Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) in Englewood, New Jersey, presents these productions at the theatre at 3:00 p.m.

The company is known for realistic portrayals of everyday life in its productions. "These traditional operas present realism and remain true to the original with the music, grand sets, and beautiful costumes. Both operas introduce another generation to the magnificent splendor of complete, professional productions," said Lucine Amara, Artistic Director, New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera.

Under the baton of Principal Conductor and Music Director Lucy Arner, a live orchestra accompanies the performance of Tosca. General Manager/Stage Director Evelyn La Quaif directs the fully staged opera, with Chorus Director/Associate Conductor Michael Wittenburg leading the Verismo Opera Chorus. The principals and the Verismo Opera Chorus perform in Italian with English supertitles provided for the audience.

Bring the Family to the Opera

In September, Verismo Opera resumes the Bring the Family to the Opera initiative to see Tosca on October 15, 2017. This well-received program introduces children and families to live, fully staged performances of grand opera, as the composer intended. A special 40 percent off rate on $55 and $45 tickets with promotion code (TOSCA1) goes on sale only on September 7, 8, and 9, 2017. A final 30% discount on $55 and $45 tickets is available only on September 28, 29, and 30, 2017 with promotion code (TOSCA2).

Special ticket rate offers for senior citizens and children go on sale starting September 7. Senior citizens purchasing regular-priced tickets are entitled to a 10 percent discount. The company offers a reduced rate of $10 on all tickets for children, ages 12 and under. The special rates may not be combined with other offers.

These offers may be purchased only at bergenPAC’s box office, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey, and by calling (201) 227-1030 or toll-free at 1-888-PACSHOW. Special ticket rates are not available online. Patrons request all special ticket offers in advance of the purchase.

Group Rates

Group discounts are available on $55 and $45 tickets only with a minimum purchase of 10 tickets. For special group rates only, contact Ms. Hawks at [email protected] This discount is not available online.

Purchase regularly priced tickets now for Tosca online at www.bergenpac.org. Tickets may also be purchased in person at bergenPAC’s box office, located at 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, New Jersey, and by calling (201) 227-1030 or toll-free at 1-888-PACSHOW.

The theatre is handicapped accessible. Designated handicapped parking spaces are available. For information about bergenPAC's Accessibility Services, contact the theatre's Americans With Disabilities Coordinator at (201) 816-8160, extension 31.

About New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera

For 28 years, the New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera has been an integral part of the region’s classical music culture. In November 2017, the company celebrates its 29th season with the launch of the annual international vocal competition. Led by Metropolitan Opera luminary Lucine Amara, Verismo Opera delivers a rich, grand opera experience for performers and viewers.

As the Bergen Performing Arts Center's house opera company, Verismo Opera provides performing opportunities for young musicians and artists through its semi-annual productions at the theatre and concerts held in local settings. Community members are invited to get involved as supernumeraries and volunteers.

The vocal competition begins in November with finals generally drawing artists throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Verismo Opera also organizes opera workshops, master classes and concerts and offers affordable, highly professional productions.

For more information, visit Verismo Opera's web site, www.verismopera.org; follow the company on Facebook, http://bit.ly/9JXTP8, or Twitter @NJVerismoOpera; or call (201) 886-0561.