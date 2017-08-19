MOREY’S PIERS STRIKES UP THE OOMPAH BAND FOR ANNUAL OKTOBERFEST WEEKENDS by

Friday, August 18 2017

Posted in News & Views

New this year, Oktoberfest three-day ride wristbands valid from Friday-Sunday are available for purchase. Online prices are $39.95 for guests 48” inches and taller; $34.95 for those under 48”and include a $5.00 food and beverage credit per wristband. For the first time Morey’s Piers is offering guests the Oktoberfest Pass to use throughout all three Oktoberfest weekends. Each ride wristband has a $10.00 food and beverage credit and is $59.95 for guests 48” inches and taller; $54.95 for those under 48”.

Specially priced Oktoberfest ride wristbands will be available for purchase online starting Thursday, August 24 through October 8 at www.moreyspiers.com/tix and include a bonus $5.00 food and beverage credit. Guests who purchase during the first 48-hours from August 24 to 26 will receive a double food and beverage credit for a total of $10.00 per wristband.

Boozy milkshakes from the Serpent Sweats food stand are a new treat for Oktoberfest. In addition to the regular menu, Jumbo’s restaurant will feature a special themed selection of Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad, schnitzel and more. On tap, guests will find a wide selection of beers and tasting flights to be enjoyed at an outdoor “biergarten” located behind Jumbo’s with live entertainment from The Oompah-Delics on Saturdays and Sundays. Additional bands will perform on Friday and Saturday nights from 6:30pm-9:30pm. Beer lovers can purchase a souvenir 25 oz. bier stein for $19.95 at Jumbo’s biergarten which includes the first draft fill.

A kid’s zone with a “Rootbier Garten” will be set-up near the Wave Swinger from noon to 5:00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Kids can enjoy a variety of activities including a pumpkin and cookie decorating station. Wristband holders 12 years old and under will receive a free souvenir root beer cup with first fill free. Prices per kid activity vary.

Available the weekends of September 29 and October 30, and October 6 and 7, Blue Palms Resort and Starlux Hotel are offering OktoberRest stay packages that include a two-night stay for up to four people (in one room), three-day ride wristband (valid Friday, Saturday and Sunday) to Morey’s Piers for up to four people and a $5.00 food and beverage credit on each wristband. Prices start at $245 per stay at the Blue Palms Resort and $258 per stay at the Starlux Hotel. Rooms subject to availability; price does not include hotel tax. To book, call 609-522-0606. For more information, visit http://hotels.moreyspiers.com/bluepalms/promotions.

Single day Oktoberfest ride wristbands purchased online start at $24.95 for guests 48” inches and taller and $19.95 for those under 48”and include a bonus $5.00 food and beverage credit per wristband. Ride passes are also available for purchase onsite: guests 48” and taller are $29.95 on Saturday and $24.95 on Friday/Sunday, guests under 48” are priced at $24.95 for Saturday and $19.95 on Friday/Sunday. Pricing does not include tax/fees. For advance purchase, www.moreyspiers.com/tix.

Mariner’s Pier will be open for Oktoberfest from 5:00pm to 11:00pm on Fridays; 12:00pm to 11:00pm on Saturdays; 12:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. For more information on Morey’s Oktoberfest offerings, visit www.moreyspiers.com/Oktoberfest.

