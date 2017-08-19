Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 10:38 AM EDT
Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 10:38 AM EDT
Trip to CHIHULY Nights at the New York Botanical Gardens with Ridgewood Parks and Recreation

Join Ridgewood Parks and Recreation on Thursday, October 12, 2017 for CHIHULY Nights at the New York Botanical Gardens.  Experience the heightened drama and luminous quality of Dale Chihuly's colors and forms when lit in the evening sky.  It will absolutely amaze you!  Viewing the CHIHULY sculptures at night is thrilling, as each one takes on a magical energy. 

See these sculptures in a whole new light as the Garden's vistas and the Conservatory become living canvases for these works of art. The cost is $55 per person and includes admission and coach bus transportation.  Al fresco dining options on your own. The Pine Tree Cafe will be available in the early part of the evening for light refreshments, as well as the gift shop for purchases.  The bus loads at 4:45 pm at the Graydon Pool Parking Lot and departs at 5:00 pm, returning approximately 11:00 pm. Join Ridgewood Parks and Recreation as we travel to see CHIHULY Nights at The New York Botanical Gardens in Bronx, NY.  Trip is rain or shine.  Please dress for the weather.  There are no refunds.

Please register online at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass, in person at the Stable located at 259 N. Maple Avenue or mail-in by downloading the registration form at www.ridgewoodnj.net/recreation.  Please make checks payable to "Ridgewood Parks and Recreation".  We look forward to you joining us!

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560.

