Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, August 21 2017 @ 07:58 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Monday, August 21 2017 @ 07:58 PM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

NY WATERWAY OFFERS COMPETITIVE NEW ROUTE, HOBOKEN RAIL TERMINAL TO MIDTOWN IN 8 MINUTES

    Share

New Lower 10-Trip and 30-Day Fares on Several Routes

HOBOKEN, August 21, 2017 – NY Waterway will continue its successful service between the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Midtown Manhattan with competitively-priced rush hour service that will cross the Hudson River in just eight minutes, NY Waterway President & Founder Arthur E. Imperatore announced today.

Commuters with a monthly pass for NY Waterway ferry service, with its free, seamless connecting bus service, will pay less about $1.50 more per trip than commuters taking the PATH (30-day Smartcard) and the Subway (30-day MetroCard). 

Starting Tuesday, September 5, rush hour ferry service will be offered to all riders every 20 minutes from 6:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., Monday - Friday.

One-way fare is $8, with 10-trip tickets at $75 and monthly passes at $274.50 – about $6.50 per trip.

For complete information on the new route visit nywaterway.com/Hoboken.

NY Waterway offers free, seamless connecting buses serving five Manhattan routes from the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal.

NJ TRANSIT asked NY Waterway to provide this Hoboken to Midtown service on an emergency basis this summer, carrying only NJ TRANSIT ticket holders.  More than 65,000 people have used the service since July 10.

“Thanks to our partners at NJ TRANSIT, we had the opportunity to test a route we have considered for years,” Mr. Imperatore said.  “We believe that many riders who have experienced the comfort, the reliability – the certainty – of commuting by NY Waterway ferries will stay with us as we make the route permanent.”

“That certainty is especially attractive to home-bound commuters, who don’t want to miss their train in Hoboken.  They know that if they catch the 6:20 ferry, they’ll be in Hoboken at 6:28,” Mr. Imperatore added.

New Lower 10-Trip and 30-Day Commuter Fares

Mr. Imperatore also announced today that 10-trip fares have been reduced on all NY Waterway ferries serving Hoboken and Jersey City.  New 30-day fares have been added for these routes, giving passengers greater flexibility.  The new discounted 10-Trip & 30-day commuter fares are:

Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City (formerly known as Word Financial Center) – Service is offered 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

10-trip - $56.50

30-day - $201.50 – About $4.80 per trip.

Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal to Pier 11/Wall Street – Service is offered 6:05 a.m. to 9:20 p.m., Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $65.75

30-day - $235.25 – About $5.60 per trip.

Paulus Hook in Jersey City to West 39th Street – Morning and evening rush hour service, Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $75

30-day - $282 – About $6.70 per trip.

Paulus Hook to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City – Service is offered seven days a week.

10-trip - $56.50

30-day - $201.50 – About $4.80 per trip.

Paulus Hook to Pier 11/Wall Street – Morning and evening rush hour service, Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $65.75

30-day - $235.25 – About $5.60 per trip.

Liberty Harbor in Jersey City to Pier 11/Wall Street – Morning and evening rush hour service, Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $65.75

30-day - $235.25 – About $5.60 per trip.

Port Liberte´ in Jersey City to Battery Maritime Building – Morning and evening rush hour service, Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $120

30-day - $427 – About $10 per trip.

For more information on NY Waterway routes and fares, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visitnywaterway.com.

Share It!

Story Options

  • NY WATERWAY OFFERS COMPETITIVE NEW ROUTE, HOBOKEN RAIL TERMINAL TO MIDTOWN IN 8 MINUTES
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost