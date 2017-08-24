Chevys Fresh Mex Raises Funds for Relay for Life by

Wednesday, August 23 2017 @ 07:58 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Chevys Fresh Mex of Clifton’s General Manager, Roberto Mello (right), presents a check for $648 to Commissioner Mauro Tucci, director of the Department of Parks and Public Property for the Township of Nutley. To raise funds, the Chevys Fresh Mex team partnered with the Township of Nutley’s Department of Parks & Recreation during the township’s annual Relay for Life – the signature fundraiser for the American Cancer Society. The donation from Chevys Fresh Mex helped bring the department’s total contribution to $10,026 to benefit Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society.

About Doherty Enterprises, Inc.

Established in 1985, Doherty Enterprises, Inc. is recognized as the 68th largest privately-held business in the New York Metro area by Crain’s Business and the 11th largest franchisee in the United States as ranked in the Restaurant Finance Monitor, operating seven restaurant concepts including: Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, Panera Bread, Chevys Fresh Mex, Quaker Steak & Lube, Noodles & Company, and two of its own concepts, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub and Spuntino Wine Bar & Italian Tapas. In 2015, Nation’s Restaurant News ranked Doherty Enterprises as the 78th largest U.S. Foodservice revenue company, up from 85 in 2014. To date, Doherty Enterprises owns and operates over 150 restaurants in northern, southern and central New Jersey, on Long Island, as well as locations throughout Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island and sections of Florida and Georgia. The Doherty vision is to be the “Best Food Service Company in the Communities We Serve” and its mission is to “Wow Every Guest Every Time, Wow Our People, Wow Our Communities and Wow Our Suppliers.” (www.DohertyInc.com).

About Chevys Fresh Mex