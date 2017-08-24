More Than $600,000 Raised to Benefit the Caryl and Jim Kourgelis Fund by

More Than $600,000 Raised to Benefit the Caryl and Jim Kourgelis Fund for the Center for Behavioral Health at Hackensack University Medical Center

August 22, 2017 ― Hackensack, NJ ― Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation received generous support on behalf of the Caryl and Jim Kourgelis Fund for The Center for Behavioral Health and Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center. A special event held at the Venetian in Garfield, NJ, hosted by Jim and Caryl Kourgelis and Joseph M. Sanzari, raised almost $700,000.

With the focus on addressing addiction and behavioral health challenges, more than 1,000 guests gathered for a meaningful and memorable evening. Featured speakers emphasized that substance abuse is a growing public health crisis and a personal crisis for the individuals and families struggling with addiction.

“Extraordinarily generous people united at this special event with a shared purpose,” said Jon M. Fitzgerald, president and chief development officer of the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “It was a lavish event that had the down-to-earth quality of a caring community meeting.”

The Caryl and Jim Kourgelis Fund for Addiction and Behavioral Health at Hackensack University Medical Center is dedicated to providing comprehensive, whole person support to ensure that every affected individual has access to personalized care. A key goal is to create an integrative rehabilitation center in Bergen County to provide hope and healing for those in need.

“Addiction is a lifelong journey for the entire family and we thank the Kourgelis family for their generous effort to bring attention and funds to this cause,” said Diego Coira, M.D., chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine and Medical Director of Integrative Medicine at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Demonstrating the extent of the need, Bergen County’s Heroin Addiction Recovery Team (HART) program now offers recovery resources at some municipal police stations. Participating departments establish walk-in hours one day per week, staffed by a law enforcement officer and a clinician. HART allows those seeking help to turn over any personal use quantity drugs and enter recovery, without facing criminal charges. This is part of the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office strategy, involving criminal enforcement, treatment, and education, to address a growing epidemic.

