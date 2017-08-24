Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Hosts Annual Golf Outing
“This past year, we have had such exciting news to share: The merger creating Hackensack Meridian Health, plans for the new Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine and our cutting-edge research endeavors,” said Jon M. Fitzgerald, president and chief development officer, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation. “We do all this for patient care, to enhance the patient experience to provide the very best care for our patients.”
“I want to thank everyone who supported the Foundation’s annual golf outing,” said Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president, Hackensack University Medical Center. “The funds raised will enable Hackensack University Medical Center to continue providing the exceptional services and programs we offer to the community and our patients every day. Hackensack University Medical Center is human-centric, quality oriented, innovative, academic and financially stable because of those who support and participate in our special events.”
This year’s golf outing had two shotgun starts. Top sponsors of the event were Joseph M. Sanzari, Inc.; Inserra Supermarkets, Inc.; Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey; and CareOne. Prestige Motors was the exclusive automotive sponsor.
“This is an exciting time for the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation,” said Lawrence R. Inserra Jr., chair, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees. “Our team is dedicated to connecting generous people with opportunities to make a meaningful difference. Participants of special events, like this year’s golf outing, are helping to raise the bar for enhanced patient experiences at Hackensack University Medical Center. Your loyalty and support are greatly appreciated.”
Established in 1980 as a 501(c) (3) charitable organization, the Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation raises funds that support the diverse programs and services which benefit patients at the medical center. The Foundation accepts contributions in the form of direct cash gifts and pledges, matching corporate gifts, planned gifts and gifts-in-kind. For more information on ways to donate or upcoming events, please call 551-996-3720 or visit www.HackensackUMCFoundation.org.
The Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation recently held the 20th Annual Invitational Golf Outing at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus. From left to right: Jon M. Fitzgerald, president and chief development officer, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation; Lawrence R. Inserra Jr., chair, Hackensack University Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees; Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO, Hackensack Meridian Health; Joseph Simunovich, co-chair, Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees; and Ihor S. Sawczuk, M.D., president, Hackensack University Medical Center.
