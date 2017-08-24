Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, August 24 2017 @ 05:31 PM EDT
Thursday, August 24 2017 @ 05:31 PM EDT
VA HOME LOAN SEMINAR TIME AND PLACE

The Rochelle Park American Legion Post will hosting a VA Home Loans Seminar on August 30th, 2017 presented by T.D. Bank.  If you know any veterans who are curious about this benefit, looking to buy a home, or just want to learn about this benefit, please feel free to pass this along to your network.   The purpose of the seminar is educate veterans about this awesome benefit. We will even have pizza and beverages for those who attend.   Please R.S.VP. to [email protected], space is limited and on a first come, first serve basis. 
Thank you and we look forward to hearing from you.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 170
33 W. PASSAIC ST
ROCHELLE PARK
TIME: 6 PM

