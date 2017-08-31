Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center Welcomes Second Class of United States Army Reserve Soldiers by

for Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T.



Trailblazing program successfully providing high-quality, individualized specialty medical training, improving Army Reserve’s demand for a constant state of readiness

August 28, 2017 – Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, the flagship hospital of New Jersey’s most comprehensive and integrated health network, and the United States Army Reserve welcomed its second class of Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T. (Strategic Medical Asset Readiness Training) last week, an innovative, first-of-its-kind partnership which focuses on high-quality, individualized specialty medical training for service members to improve their knowledge and skillsets.

“This innovative partnership with Hackensack University Medical Center is making a positive impact in our formations,” said Maj. Gen. Mary E. Link, commanding general for Army Reserve Medical Command. “Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T. ensures our soldiers have the knowledge they need to effectively fulfill their duty when they are called to serve. Many of our Army Reserve enlisted medical personnel do not work in the medical field in their civilian capacity, but thanks to this pioneering program, soldiers are now being provided a unique opportunity to train in the most advanced, cutting-edge technological environment that modern medicine has to offer. There is a higher state of readiness that is required today due to emerging global requirements, and Hackensack University Medical Center is playing a pivotal role in helping our soldiers successfully meet this demand.”

The second class of Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T. is made up of surgical technologists who are working exclusively in the Operating Room at the medical center. The two-week class began on August 21 with five U.S. Army Reserve soldiers from across the country. These soldiers are partnering with their civilian counterparts at Hackensack University Medical Center for immersion training, at no additional cost to the government. The class of surgical technologists is receiving individualized training on all aspects of the surgical process in order to refine their skills and ensure that invasive surgical procedures are carried out safely and effectively, which is critically important on the battlefield, including: preparing the operating room, sterilizing the instruments, and working with the OR team from a surgical perspective, working in sterile supply, packaging carts and packaging instruments.

“We are excited to welcome the second class of soldiers to Hackensack University Medical Center as part of Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T.,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., president of Hackensack University Medical Center. “This newest class is gaining exclusive access to our state-of-the-art operating rooms, offering soldiers a unique, first-hand experience in the OR. There is an increased demand for surgical technologists in New Jersey and across the country, and we are optimistic that this program will help open up career opportunities for soldiers at our medical center, as well as contribute to their superior readiness and in-depth training within the medical ranks.”

The field of surgical technology is a profession that is expected to experience significant growth over the next 10 years, requiring skilled workers to fill those new jobs. By 2024, there will be a need for over 12,500 surgical technologists nationwide, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“Surgical technologists are a vital part of our medical teams. The opportunity for these soldiers to work exclusively in the Operating Room at Hackensack University Medical Center with world-class physicians and team members is extraordinary, providing immeasurable insight and knowledge that they will carry over into their military capacity,” Link added.

The founding class of Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T., comprised of radiologic and laboratory medical technologists, had its first rotation in June 2017. Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T. continues to build upon the success of its first class and is evaluating specialties for future rotations. “We received positive feedback from the soldiers and Air Force personnel who participated in the inaugural class, and we will continue to enhance the program to ensure we are meeting the needs of the U.S. Army Reserve to increase readiness. Hackensack University Medical Center is committed to our partnerships with the U.S. Army Reserve, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve and the Hackensack Veterans Network to offer valuable career opportunities for our veterans, servicemen and women at our world-renowned medical center,” Dr. Sawczuk added.

Operation Hackensack S.M.A.R.T. is just the latest example of Hackensack University Medical Center’s long-standing commitment to supporting U.S. military veterans. The medical center recently signed a statement of support with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, an office within the Department of Defense that develops and maintains employer support for Guard and Reserve services. The Hackensack Veterans Network, founded in the fall of 2013, provides Hackensack University Medical Center veterans with information, education, and resources, as well as offers its members an opportunity to continue to give back to their community.

