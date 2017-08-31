Progressive Dance Studio Announces Fall Enrollment 2017 by

Monday, August 28 2017 @ 08:12 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Sign Up for FREE Trial Classes by September 8th

www.progressivedancestudio.com

(Englewood, New Jersey – August 28, 2017) Progressive Dance Studio located in the heart of Englewood, announces Fall Enrollment for the 2017 Semester.

Now it its 38th year, Progressive Dance Studio of Englewood, New Jersey continues to build on its reputation for excellence in dance education and performance. A talented and experienced collection of industry professionals is available 7 days a week to offer 90 classes a week in a wide array of disciplines including Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Contemporary, Acro, Hip-Hop , Ballroom and Creative movement. Students of all levels and ages ranging from toddlers to teenagers and even adults are welcomed to register and sign up for a FREE Trial Class.

Progressive Dance Studio’s highly trained and certified instructors who are members of the National Dance Council of America and possess a wealth of experience in dance instruction, competing, performing and judging various dance styles and disciplines will teach classes 7 days a week. At Progressive Dance Studio students can select from more than 30 classes per week for students age 2 to18 from beginners to advanced students in Ballet, Creative Moment, Acro, Contemporary, Point, Hip Hop, Jazz, Tap and even a special Tots in Tutus.

Students are encouraged to Register or sign up for a FREE Trial class by Friday, September 8th. This year’s semester will begin Monday, September 11th – December 22, 2017. To Register or sign up for a FREE Class, call 201.894.1333 or visit www.progressivedancestudio.com

About Progressive Dance Studio:

Now in its 38th year, Progressive Dance Studio of Englewood, New Jersey continues to build on its reputation for excellence in dance education and performance. A talented and experienced collection of industry professionals is available 7 days a week to offer 90 classes a week in a wide array of disciplines including Ballet, Jazz,Tap, Contemporary, Acro, Hip-Hop , Ballroom and Creative movement. Students of all levels and ages ranging from toddlers to teenagers and even adults are welcomed. In addition, Progressive Dance Studio has a variety of Mommy & Me Classes including the home of Music Together. The studio is also available for Birthday Parties and private events. Progressive Dance Studio is located at 27 S. Van Brunt Street in Englewood, N.J. 201.894.1333 or visit www.progressivedancestudio.com