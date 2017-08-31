Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Thursday, August 31 2017 @ 09:27 AM EDT
Thursday, August 31 2017 @ 09:27 AM EDT
Grad, Veteran Joins Board as Alumni Rep.

PARAMUS, N.J. – Bergen Community College class of 2016 graduate Peter Zalakostas began his one-year term on the institution’s board of trustees July 11, taking the oath of office at the governing body’s regular meeting. The position, elected by current students, carries full voting rights on the board.

Peter Zalakostas
Zalakostas, of Fair Lawn, first enrolled at Bergen in 2014 after serving nearly four years in the U.S. Army. His two tours of duty in Afghanistan piqued an interest in international relations and law – subjects he now studies as a history major at Columbia University. He plans to pursue a J.D. under the Post-9/11 GI Bill after his graduation.

While enrolled at Bergen, Zalakostas took active roles in campus organizations such as the student government association and Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges. He also joined student-led efforts to combat international human trafficking. Zalakostas completed his A.S. from Bergen in less than two years.

Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu<http://www.bergen.edu/>), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls 15,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.

