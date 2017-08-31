NY WATERWAY OFFERS COMPETITIVE NEW ROUTE, HOBOKEN RAIL TERMINAL TO MIDTOWN IN 8 MINUTES by

Tuesday, August 29 2017 @ 08:45 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

New Lower 10-Trip and 30-Day Fares on Several Routes

HOBOKEN, August, 2017 – NY Waterway will continue its successful service between the Hoboken/NJ TRANSIT Terminal and the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal in Midtown Manhattan with competitively-priced rush hour service that will cross the Hudson River in just eight minutes, NY Waterway President & Founder Arthur E. Imperatore announced today.

Commuters with a monthly pass for NY Waterway ferry service, with its free, seamless connecting bus service, will pay less about $1.50 more per trip than commuters taking the PATH (30-day Smartcard) and the Subway (30-day MetroCard).

Starting Tuesday, September 5, rush hour ferry service will be offered to all riders every 20 minutes from 6:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 7:20 p.m., Monday - Friday.

One-way fare is $8, with 10-trip tickets at $75 and monthly passes at $274.50 – about $6.50 per trip.

For complete information on the new route visit nywaterway.com/Hoboken.

NY Waterway offers free, seamless connecting buses serving five Manhattan routes from the West 39th Street Ferry Terminal.

NJ TRANSIT asked NY Waterway to provide this Hoboken to Midtown service on an emergency basis this summer, carrying only NJ TRANSIT ticket holders. More than 65,000 people have used the service since July 10.

“Thanks to our partners at NJ TRANSIT, we had the opportunity to test a route we have considered for years,” Mr. Imperatore said. “We believe that many riders who have experienced the comfort, the reliability – the certainty – of commuting by NY Waterway ferries will stay with us as we make the route permanent.”

“That certainty is especially attractive to home-bound commuters, who don’t want to miss their train in Hoboken. They know that if they catch the 6:20 ferry, they’ll be in Hoboken at 6:28,” Mr. Imperatore added.

Mr. Imperatore also announced today that 10-trip fares have been reduced on all NY Waterway ferries serving Hoboken and Jersey City. New 30-day fares have been added for these routes, giving passengers greater flexibility. The new discounted 10-Trip & 30-day commuter fares are:

Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City (formerly known as Word Financial Center) – Service is offered 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

10-trip - $56.50

30-day - $201.50 – About $4.80 per trip.

Hoboken NJ TRANSIT Terminal to Pier 11/Wall Street – Service is offered 6:05 a.m. to 9:20 p.m., Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $65.75

30-day - $235.25 – About $5.60 per trip.

Paulus Hook in Jersey City to West 39th Street – Morning and evening rush hour service, Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $75

30-day - $282 – About $6.70 per trip.

Paulus Hook to Brookfield Place/Battery Park City – Service is offered seven days a week.

10-trip - $56.50

30-day - $201.50 – About $4.80 per trip.

Paulus Hook to Pier 11/Wall Street – Morning and evening rush hour service, Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $65.75

30-day - $235.25 – About $5.60 per trip.

Liberty Harbor in Jersey City to Pier 11/Wall Street – Morning and evening rush hour service, Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $65.75

30-day - $235.25 – About $5.60 per trip.

Port Liberte´ in Jersey City to Battery Maritime Building – Morning and evening rush hour service, Monday – Friday.

10-trip - $120

30-day - $427 – About $10 per trip.

For more information on NY Waterway routes and fares, call 1-800-53-FERRY or visitnywaterway.com.