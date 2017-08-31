METS RADIO NETWORK SUPPORTS BERKELEY COLLEGE FOUNDATION
To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.BerkeleyCollegeFoundation.org, email [email protected] or call 844-489-5232.
Picture above (L to R) are Dario A. Cortes, PhD, Executive Director, Berkeley College Foundation; Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College; Josh Lewin, Sportscaster, Mets Radio Network; Kevin L. Luing, Board Chairman, Berkeley College; Howie Rose, Sportscaster, Mets Radio Network; and John Phillips, Board Chair, Berkeley College Foundation, and CEO & Co-Founder, UltraMEND, Inc.
