Grow Your Business - Advertise on ParamusPost.com!

Log In to The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

Please enter your user name and password below.

Forgot Password

No Account Yet? Sign Up!

The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, August 31 2017 @ 09:27 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine
Thursday, August 31 2017 @ 09:27 AM EDT
The Paramus Post - Greater Paramus News and Lifestyle Webzine

METS RADIO NETWORK SUPPORTS BERKELEY COLLEGE FOUNDATION

    Share
The Mets Radio Network presents members of the Berkeley College Foundation Board of Directors with a $2,500 donation during a visit to Citi Field in Queens, NY, on August 23, 2017. The donation will assist the charitable organization in providing support to Berkeley College students pursuing quality experiences in higher education.

To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.BerkeleyCollegeFoundation.org, email [email protected] or call 844-489-5232.

 

Picture above (L to R) are Dario A. Cortes, PhD, Executive Director, Berkeley College Foundation; Michael J. Smith, President of Berkeley College; Josh Lewin, Sportscaster, Mets Radio Network; Kevin L. Luing, Board Chairman, Berkeley College; Howie Rose, Sportscaster, Mets Radio Network; and John Phillips, Board Chair, Berkeley College Foundation, and CEO & Co-Founder, UltraMEND, Inc.

Share It!

Story Options

  • METS RADIO NETWORK SUPPORTS BERKELEY COLLEGE FOUNDATION
  • 0 comments
Login required to comment
Advertisement
Top 10 Stories in 30 Days
Advertisement
Recent News
Advertisement
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Join the purpose driven church exercising faith, hope, and love because nothing else matters...
www.TrinityFamily.org
Spivak Lighting
Lamp Repairs, Chandeliers, Track Lighting, Outdoor Lamps, Recess Lighting, Paddle Fans, Consultation
www.spivaklighting.com
StoneMicro Web Technologies
Dynamic Website Development, Content Management System, Blogs, Web design, Web hosting services
www.StoneMicro.com
Sponsor ParamusPost