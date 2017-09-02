John Theurer Cancer Center to Host 9th Annual Celebrating Life & Liberty by

Largest Cancer Survivor Celebration Ever

Hackensack Meridian Health - John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, one of the nation’s top 50 hospitals for cancer, will feature a special performance by the legendary Mike DelGuidice & Big Shot, Celebrating the music of Billy Joel at its ninth Annual Celebrating Life and Liberty event at MetLife Stadium. The event celebrates survivorship and generates inspiration and support to those in the cancer community who are still in treatment or recovery.

This free celebration will be held on Sunday, September 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. John Theurer Cancer Center patients, survivors, caregivers and the dedicated health care team who have played important roles in their journeys are encouraged to attend. This year’s event is extended to all of Hackensack Merdian Health and the divisions of Regional Cancer Care Associates.

In 2016, Celebrating Life and Liberty event drew nearly 4,000 people, and even larger crowds are expected this year. Celebrating Life and Liberty attendees can explore a wide-range of interactive activities for adults and children. More than 15 cancer advocacy organizations will provide information about their services for all aspects of cancer care, support and survivorship.

“Those of us who have the privilege to work with patients celebrate their path to health and survivorship each and every day. I’m particularly proud that we have been able to set aside one day each year, to bring our patients, their families and caregivers and our team together to celebrate!” said André Goy, M.D., MS, chairman and director of the John Theurer Cancer Center and chief of the Division of Lymphoma. “Cancer patients and survivors draw a collective strength, hope and inspiration from each other when they are able to collectively support each other in their journey to health through events such as this celebration of Life and Liberty.”

John Theurer Cancer Center is also asking the 2.3 million people with cancer online to join by following live @JTCancerCenter Twitter updates and liking the JTCancerCenter group page as well as using #Life17Liberty when sharing their stories of survivorship to inspire others.

To honor, celebrate and support patients with cancer, Dr. Goy created the Celebrating Life and Liberty event, a day that gives patients and families an opportunity to come together, celebrate their journeys, and offer one another hope and support.

The growth in attendance each year is a powerful testimony to the important meaning the event has to patients and caregivers. It is also an illustration of the continued progress against cancer. Over the years, in addition to survivors sharing their stories in song, poetry, prose and performance, professional artists have energized and coalesced the diverse crowds with stories of hope and survival. The event brings together people of all walks of life, where cancer knows no race or religion.

While this event is free, registration is required. To register, visit: https://www.cvent.com/c/express/9ca64350-3ff1-497c-9def-e145b3826357

