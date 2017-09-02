Bayonne Native keeps the Navy’s newest, most advanced helicopters flying

by Lt. Wesley Holzapfel, Navy Office of Community Outreach
(MAYPORT, Fla.) – A 2014 Bayonne High School graduate and Bayonne, New Jersey native is serving with a U.S. Navy helicopter squadron that flies the Navy’s newest and most technologically-advanced helicopter.
Petty Officer 3rd Class Steven Ramos is an information systems technician with the “Airwolves” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 40, a Mayport, Florida based squadron that operates the Navy’s next generation submarine hunter and Anti-Surface Warfare helicopter, the MH-60R Seahawk. Each helicopter is nearly 65 feet long, may weigh up to 23,500 lbs. (max gross) and can travel over 120 miles per hour for nearly 320 miles on a tank of gas.
As an information systems technician, Ramos is responsible for all of the computers and printer related issues in the command.
“Growing up in Bayonne taught me to work hard and get where I need to be,” said Ramos. “That place for me was the Navy.”
According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the most capable multi-mission helicopter available in the world today. It is used for a variety of missions, including hunting and tracking enemy submarines, attacking enemy ships, search and rescue, drug interdiction, delivering supplies and supporting the Navy’s special operations forces.
It is replacing the Navy’s older helicopters because of its greater versatility and more advanced weapon systems.
Ramos said they are proud to be part of a warfighting team that readily defends America at all times.
“I'm part of the funeral detail and colorguard for the command and for the base,” said Ramos. “There's a lot of honor in that because we get to honor fellow service members for their dedication and time in service. The military is a family, and I'm proud to be there to honor our fallen service members and their families.”
Sailors’ jobs are highly varied within the squadron. Approximately 297 Navy men and women are assigned and keep all parts of the squadron running smoothly. This includes everything from maintaining helicopter airframes and engines, to processing paperwork, handling weapons and flying the aircraft.
Serving in the Navy, Ramos is learning about being a more respectable leader, Sailor and person through handling numerous responsibilities.
“The Navy has helped me to learn and mature so much more than I ever expected to,” said Ramos. “It helped me to meet a lot of people from all around the world. I never would have thought I'd become friends with such a diverse group of people and I look forward to traveling and meeting more as my career continues.”
What's Related