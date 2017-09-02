Horizon extends assistance to its members and nonprofit relief agencies in the path of Hurricane Harvey by

(Newark, NJ, August 31, 2017) – Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey (Horizon BCBSNJ) is extending assistance to its members living in communities impacted by Hurricane Harvey, and through The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey, has pledged $100,000 in direct grants and a special matching gifts program.

Thousands of Horizon BCBSNJ members live in Texas and Louisiana and are employed by New Jersey-based companies with offices in the region, and many more are policyholders from Medicare, the State Health Benefits Program and the School Employees Health Benefits Program.

As the Hurricane has disrupted shipment and delivery channels in the region, Horizon BCBSNJ is allowing its mail order and specialty pharmacy customers in Harvey’s path to refill their medications at any local pharmacy, and is permitting early refills of prescriptions. Horizon BCBSNJ is also prepared to help impacted members:

Coordinate or transition their care;

Find a doctor, hospital, dialysis center and other facilities;

Access and replace member ID cards; Members without Internet access can call Horizon BCBSNJ Member Services at 1-800-355-BLUE (2583).

The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey is pledging $100,000 in support of the relief and recovery efforts in Houston and the Gulf region. The Foundation is making two direct grants of $37,500 each to the American Red Cross and The Salvation Army for a total of $75,000. Additionally, the Foundation is providing $25,000 for a special employee matching gifts program in which it will match employee donations to the American Red Cross, Greater Houston Community Foundation, Salvation Army and United Way of Greater Houston on a 2-to-1 basis.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all the people in Texas and Louisiana whose lives have been lost or devastated by Hurricane Harvey,” said Robert A. Marino, Horizon BCBSNJ Chairman and CEO and Chairman of The Horizon Foundation Board of Directors. “It is vitally important to support the ongoing efforts by relief agencies to reach and help the victims of this catastrophic storm.”

