Kinderkamack Road Improvement Project Nearing Completion by

Friday, September 01 2017 @ 05:17 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Emerson)- The County of Bergen is pleased to announce that the Kinderkamack Road Improvement Project, in the heart of the Borough of Emerson, is nearing completion as the new traffic signals at Kinderkamack Road’s intersections with Ackerman Avenue and Linwood Avenue were fully activated on August 30, 2017. These traffic signals, located near the two railroad crossings on Ackerman Avenue and Linwood Avenue, will prevent vehicular traffic from entering the crossings as a train approaches the Emerson Station.

The Kinderkamack Road Improvement Project extended from Lincoln Boulevard to Ackerman Avenue and is expected to improve traffic flow through the Kinderkamack Road corridor of Emerson. The work included the installation of three new signalized intersections, upgrades to railroad crossings on Kinderkamack Road and Linwood Avenue, improvements to Emerson Plaza East and Emerson Plaza West, and enhancement of the drainage, curbing, sidewalks, and streetscape within the project area. The project’s total cost of $4.4M has been funded by both the County and the Borough, with the County contributing approximately $2.73M. The total project cost of $4.4M also includes approximately $920,000 for the railroad crossing improvements performed by New Jersey Transit.

“Kinderkamack Road is the gateway to Pascack Valley and a critical component of Bergen County’s transportation infrastructure,” said County Executive Jim Tedesco. “These improvements will enhance quality of life for the people of Emerson and improve the transit experience for all those who travel on one of the county’s busiest roads. Most importantly, the completion of this project means that traveling on Kinderkamack Road will be safer for thousands of motorists every day.”

“For my fellow Emerson residents and those that travel through this intersection every day, we know how important these long-awaited improvements are,” said Freeholder Germaine M. Ortiz, who serves on the Freeholder Public Works Committee. “I’m glad we at the County were able to work together with Emerson to complete this vital project which improves traffic flow and safety along Kinderkamack Road.”



Photo caption:

Stakeholders observe new traffic signal activation on August 30, 2017

(l-r)Emerson Borough Administrator Bob Hoffman, Bergen County Freeholder Germaine Ortiz, Bergen County Freeholder Chairwoman Tracy Zur, Emerson Mayor Louis Lamatina, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, Emerson Councilman Gerald Falotico, Bergen County Assistant Engineer Randy Seitz, Bergen County Director of Engineering Nancy Dargis, Vincent Maisano of New Prince Concrete Construction Company