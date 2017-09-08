Join The Community Chest for Martinis and Meatballs on September 14. Proceeds Help People in Need in the Area. by

Tuesday, September 05 2017 @ 12:51 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Englewood, New Jersey; September 5, 2017) -- The Community Chest invites the public to attend this year's third Martinis and Meatballs Special on Wednesday, September 14 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. The fun takes place at Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, located at 10 Sterling Blvd. in Englewood, New Jersey.

Throughout the day, 20% of tracked dine-in lunch or dinner and carry out sales are donated to The Chest. Patrons tell the server they are attending to support The Chest. The restaurant opens from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

During Happy Hour, bring friends, make new ones, and network. The fun starts at 5:00 p.m. Enjoy meatballs free-of-charge and martinis for $6.00. The proceeds help The Chest meet the pressing issues of people in need in the area. For further information about the event or to register, contact co-hosts Carly Thompson from Keller Williams Realty at [email protected] and Helen Garcia at [email protected].

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

With the motto "Neighbors Helping Neighbors", The Chest's mission is to lead initiatives and support nonprofits that make communities stronger and benefit the people of eastern Bergen County in New Jersey. Their vision was to fill a chest with individuals and businesses' generous contributions and to empty its contents by awarding grant funds to support worthy projects led by local nonprofits in the area. Each year, The Community Chest undertakes this mission with increased generosity to help people in need in eastern Bergen County. For more information, visit the organization's web site, www.thecommunitychestofenglewood.org, or call the office at 201-568-7474.

About The Community Chest

For over 80 years, The Community Chest, a nonprofit, tax-exempt organization, has supported local not-for-profit agencies. The Chest leads initiatives and supports nonprofits that make our communities stronger and benefit people in need in eastern Bergen County. Each year, The Chest raises funds and allocates them to agencies demonstrating the capacity to provide services to local citizens. The organization also provides coordinating and planning services in its communities, serving as a bridge between agencies and organizations and investing in the stability and quality of the service network.

For further information about The Chest, visit www.communitychestofenglewood.org or contact (201) 568-7474. Stay updated about the organization's activities on Facebook and Twitter.

Photo Caption: The Community Chest's Board of Managers. Photo Credit: Chris Marksbury