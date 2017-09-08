RIDGEWOOD RECREATION CHILDREN'S STORYTIME AND GARDEN ADVENTURES WITH HEALTHBARN USA - Ages 2-5
Ages 2-5 (participants must attend with a caregiver)
Mondays, September 18, 25, October 2, 16, 23 and 30
Choose from 10:30 to 11:30 am or 1:00 to 2:00 pm
Irene Habernickel Family Park Gatehouse, 1057 Hillcrest Road, Ridgewood NJ
$60/6 sessions (non-residents $70), all materials provided.
Register online via Community Pass at www.ridgewoodnj.net/communitypass (under Village Parks and Recreation - Visa/MasterCard), or in person/by mail to the Stable, 259 N. Maple Ave, Ridgewood 07450. Our flyer is attached for your convenience.
Please contact the Recreation Office at 201-670-5560 with questions or if special accommodations are needed.
