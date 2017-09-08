Bergen County Provides Security Training to UN Personnel by

Tuesday, September 05 2017 @ 06:22 PM EDT

Posted in News & Views

(Mahwah)- Today, the Bergen County Law and Public Safety Institute welcomed its first class of United Nations (UN) senior diplomatic personnel for training in “Safe and Secure Approaches in Field Environment” (SSAFE) protocol. After years of providing training to the UN security forces who also serve as firefighters at the UN headquarters in New York, the County of Bergen entered an agreement earlier this summer with the UN to provide this academic and practical training to hundreds of UN employees in the coming months.

SSAFE training is considered essential and required for any UN employee being deployed overseas to volatile, high risk environments. Led by experienced Bergen County Fire, Law Enforcement, and EMS personnel, the SSAFE course covers 8 modules:

UN Intro

UN Cultural Awareness

Radio Communications

Personal Security/Active Shooter

Basic First Aid

Weapons /Mines/IED Awareness

Hostage Survival

Vehicles and Convoy

Following consultation with our partners at the UN, the Bergen County SSAFE course will also include an Adverse Fire Conditions Survival module.

“I am so proud that the United Nations has chosen the Bergen County Law and Public Safety Institute to provide this critical safety and security training to its senior diplomatic personnel,” said Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco. “It is an honor to have Bergen County play a role in keeping these public servants safe as they work to support peace in some of the most dangerous places across the globe.”



“Our continued and expanded partnership with the United Nations is testament to the professionalism and dedication of our instructors and the quality of the programs our Law & Public Safety Institute provides,” said Freeholder Chairwoman Tracy Zur. “I’m proud that the UN has asked Bergen County to help prepare its personnel to keep them safe in furtherance of their global mission.”