BERKELEY COLLEGE ATHLETICS NAMES IGNACIO ALONSO CO-HEAD COACH OF CROSS-COUNTRY PROGRAMS

The Berkeley College Department of Athletics recently announced the appointment of Ignacio Alonso as Co-Head Coach of the Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country programs. Coach Alonso will share leadership responsibilities with Michael Lincoln, Co-Head Coach and Director of Graduate Admissions at Berkeley College.

“It is an honor to be named as the Co-Head Coach of the Cross-Country teams at Berkeley College,” Coach Alonso said. “I look forward to leading our student-athletes to success on and off the course.”



Ignacio Alonso

“Coach Alonso is well-versed in what it takes for a runner to be successful,” said Andy DeStephano, Berkeley College Director of Athletics. “His knowledge and approach will help develop our student-athletes to become not only better athletes, but also well-rounded individuals.”

The Berkeley College Men’s and Women’s Cross-Country teams competed in their first contests in the United States Collegiate Athletic Association National Championships in 2016, after competing in five regular-season meets and a Hudson Valley Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship meet. Both teams are set to begin their 2017 seasons on Sunday, September 17, 2017, at the Queensborough Community College Invitational at Van Cortlandt Park in the Bronx, NY.

