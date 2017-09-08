ARTISAN DOUGHNUT CHAIN OPENS TWO NEW LOCATIONS by

(Paramus, NJ) -- Glaze Donuts, the independent artisan doughnut chain in Northern New Jersey, is pleased to announce the opening of their new locations in Paramus (67 East Ridgewood Ave) and West Caldwell (554 Passaic Ave).

Both locations include the classic Glaze Donuts menu — doughnuts and coffee. The bakery case features up to 30+ varieties of their unique doughnut creations daily. The shop recently added made-to-order waffles as a new menu item, with both sweet and savory options available with an assortment of delicious toppings and fillings. Please Note: Waffles are currently not yet available in West Caldwell.

Paramus and West Caldwell feature ample off-street parking and are both open seven days a week.

Doughnut flavors run the gamut from the classics — glazed, powdered sugar, jelly, Jersey Cream (sorry Boston) — to unique artisan creations like Cannoli (“Judge’s Choice” at the 2016 Donut Fest NYC), Maple Bacon and the weekend-only Italian Rainbow Donut (as seen on Thrillist, Good Morning America, Food + Wine, Maxim, Refinery29, BuzzFeed). Glaze has been recognized as “Best Donuts in Bergen County” by the readers of Bergen Magazine (formerly Bergen Health & Life) three years in a row (2015-2017), “Best Coffee in Bergen County” by the readers of Daily Voice and the highest rated donut shop in the state by Foursquare City Guide.

The menu at Glaze also includes bakery items like turnovers and muffins, along with custom Donut Cakes and Donut Towers — a stack of doughnuts and doughnut holes in a cone-shaped design — plus made-to-order waffles. Coffee is taken seriously too, brewed with organic Arabica beans from various continents around the world — all purchased from small growers via Trade Fair Organizations.

In addition, Glaze has worked with a number of national brands, including Shake Shack — supplying the burger chain with doughnuts for a seasonal ice cream treat — and a National Donut Day promotion with ride-hailing service Uber — delivering “donuts on demand” to hungry Northern New Jersey customers for charity.

For the full list of delicious creations and locations of Glaze Donuts, visit www.glazeartisan.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@glazeartisan).