Friday, September 08 2017 @ 12:54 AM EDT
Friday, September 08 2017 @ 12:54 AM EDT
FLU VACCINATIONS NOW AVAILABLE AT STOP & SHOP PHARMACIES

Immunizations available for adults; no cost with most insurance plans

PURCHASE, NY (September 6, 2017) – To help customers stay healthy this flu season, vaccinations are now available at all Stop & Shop in-store pharmacies. Flu vaccinations are administered by Stop & Shop’s in-store pharmacists, with no appointment needed.

“We’re glad to make it even easier for our customers to protect themselves this flu season by getting immunized, with no appointment necessary,” said Stop & Shop Director of Pharmacy Operations, Brian Pavur R.Ph. “This flu season in our Massachusetts pharmacy locations, due to a recent law change, we can now immunize children who are at least 9 years old. New Jersey currently allows for immunizations at ages 12 and up, and our other three states (CT, NY and RI) all allow for ages 18 and up to be protected.”

Most insurance plans cover flu shots with no copay and Stop & Shop pharmacies will bill insurance companies directly, including Medicare. Standard flu shots are available, as well as other flu vaccinations, including the “quad” and high dose vaccines. See pharmacist for applicable ages and details. Customers receiving flu shots will also receive a free coupon book with more than $90 in savings.

In addition to receiving a flu shot, all customers will be offered free vaccination reviews. With a few simple questions, Stop & Shop pharmacists are able to determine any missing recommended adult vaccinations.

For more information, or to schedule an onsite flu clinic for your office, please call 800-950-4678. To find the Stop & Shop pharmacy nearest you, please visit www.stopandshop.com.

About Stop & Shop

The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC employs over 61,000 associates and operates 419 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. The company helps support local communities fight hunger, combat childhood cancer and promote general health and wellness – with emphasis on children’s educational and support programs. In its commitment to be a sustainable company, Stop & Shop is a member of the U.S. Green Building Council and EPA’s Smart Way program and has been recognized by the EPA for the superior energy management of its stores. Stop & Shop is an Ahold company. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit www.stopandshop.com or www.facebook.com/stopandshop.

