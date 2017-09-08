Bergen County Pet ResQ Inc. Collecting Donations
(Englewood, NJ – September 6, 2017) –Pet ResQ’s Robyn Urman has already rescued dozens of dogs from flooded Texas in the past two weeks, and now Hurricane Irma is about to hit Florida. Pet ResQ will be heading down to Miami-Dade to rescue as many animals as they can before the shelter euthanizes them due to the Hurricane. They will also be heading to Louisiana as well to bring back dogs.
“As if Harvey was not enough, our team is now deploying to Miami to help evacuate as many as possible before Miami-Dade euthanizes.” – Robyn Urman
Pet ResQ Inc. is seeking donations of gift cards, and they would really be appreciated to anyone who can offer a huge four-wheel vehicle (Suburban, Yukon, etc.) for them to be able to use to travel down to Lousiana/Miami, bring supplies and bring the animals back to NJ. All donations can be brought to any Pet Valu in Bergen County, NJ.
Pet ResQ will also be looking for fosters and adopters for the animals they bring up from Miami/Louisiana.
For more information on how you can help, or to donate/foster/adopt, please visit www.Petresqinc.org or call Robyn Urman directly at 201-450-5992.About Pet ResQ Inc: We are an all-volunteer, foster based rescue that believes ALL dogs deserve a chance. Our main focus is rescuing and rehabilitating small dogs and puppies, most of which have been neglected, handicapped or have been abused. Once secured, they are all placed into foster homes where the real work begins. They are vetted, groomed and evaluated. To date, we have rescued thousands of our furry friends and placed them into safe, loving forever homes! We rescue without prejudice. Once we commit to saving an animal, we do whatever it takes to get them ready for adoption. Sometimes it costs thousands of dollars to achieve this goal. We believe all life matters and they are WORTH IT!!
