Bergen County Pet ResQ Inc. Collecting Donations by

Thursday, September 07 2017 @ 09:07 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

“As if Harvey was not enough, our team is now deploying to Miami to help evacuate as many as possible before Miami-Dade euthanizes.” – Robyn Urman

Pet ResQ Inc. is seeking donations of gift cards, and they would really be appreciated to anyone who can offer a huge four-wheel vehicle (Suburban, Yukon, etc.) for them to be able to use to travel down to Lousiana/Miami, bring supplies and bring the animals back to NJ. All donations can be brought to any Pet Valu in Bergen County, NJ.

Pet ResQ will also be looking for fosters and adopters for the animals they bring up from Miami/Louisiana.

For more information on how you can help, or to donate/foster/adopt, please visit www.Petresqinc.org or call Robyn Urman directly at 201-450-5992.