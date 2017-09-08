THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB INTRODUCES “HOUSE-MADE EVERYTHING BURGER” FOR NATIONAL CHEESEBURGER DAY by

New Burger Will Be Available at Clifton and Ramsey Locations on September 18

Clifton, NJ (September 7, 2017) – The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, providing an authentic Irish experience by combining the design and décor of the Emerald Isle with modern amenities and the high-quality food, drink and banter of a traditional public house, is inviting guests to take a bite out of its brand-new burger – the “House-Made Everything Burger” – on National Cheeseburger Day. Created by the pub’s culinary team in celebration of the food holiday, the burger will be available at its Clifton and Ramsey locations on Monday, September 18.

Aptly named for its lineup of house-made ingredients sandwiched between a brioche bun, the “House-Made Everything Burger” features fresh ground beef grilled and layered over a base of house-made pickles, topped with crispy mozzarella tempura, candied black pepper bacon, house-made potato chips and ranch dressing for $12, and includes a side of house-made chips.

“We’re very excited to unveil our new House-Made Everything Burger at The Shannon Rose Irish Pub in honor of National Cheeseburger Day,” said Regan DeBenedetto, director of operations, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub. “We wanted to craft something new, fresh and fun to celebrate our love of burgers and highlight our chef-driven, scratch-made menu. If the House-Made Everything Burger isn’t your thing, though, we have a variety of other options – there is something for everyone!”

The Shannon Rose Irish Pub offers a full roster of fresh, juicy burgers on its regular menu, including the Irish-inspired “The Dublin” – fresh grilled beef topped with Irish cheddar cheese, Irish bacon, lettuce, beefsteak tomato and onion on a toasted English muffin – and the to-die-for “Murder Burger” – an angus beef burger topped with American and Pepper Jack cheese, sautéed onions, jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup and Thousand Island dressing on a brioche bun, soaked in Harp beer batter and deep fried until a golden and crispy. Its “Attempted Murder Burger” managed to escape the fryer, and for those looking for a meatless option, there is a Vegan Burger available – meaning guests can celebrate Meatless Monday and National Cheeseburger Day.

Featuring a chef-driven menu using fresh, high-quality ingredients, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub offers fare that blends Irish pub classics and new tavern favorites. For its thirsty guests, The Shannon Rose Irish Pub features more than 30 beers on tap – including Guinness, Harp and Smithwick’s – and a wide selection of premium scotch malts and Irish whiskeys. The Shannon Rose Irish Pub is the destination for live entertainment, televised sporting matches, unique events and more.

For more information on The Shannon Rose Irish Pub, its menu or ongoing events and promotions, or to join its Pub Club, visit www.TheShannonRose.com, or become a fan on Facebook and follow @shannonrosepubs on Instagram.

ABOUT THE SHANNON ROSE IRISH PUB