Sunday, September 10 2017 @ 12:01 PM EDT
Sunday, September 10 2017 @ 12:01 PM EDT
Bergen County To Host 50th Annual Senior Picnic on September 13th at Van Saun Park in Paramus

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Freeholders invite the public to the Bergen County Division of Senior Services’ 50th Annual Senior Picnic in the Park which will be held on Wednesday, September 13th at Van Saun Park in Paramus, N.J. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date is September 20th).

Bergen County has teamed up with Olive Garden and Bahama Breeze Grille who are graciously donating the lunch for guests.  Other partners such as the Bergen County Education Association and Christian Health Care Center are sponsoring an antique trolley ride to get around the park, while Inserra Supermarkets, Care One, Vytalize Health and Clear Captions will be sponsoring activities throughout the day like multi-cultural entertainment, Yoga, Zumba and other activities. There will also be crafts and vendor tables throughout the picnic.

  Bergen County To Host 50th Annual Senior Picnic on September 13th at Van Saun Park in Paramus
