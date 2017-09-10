Bergen County To Host 50th Annual Senior Picnic on September 13th at Van Saun Park in Paramus by

Friday, September 08 2017 @ 10:49 AM EDT

Posted in News & Views

Hackensack, N.J. – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Freeholders invite the public to the Bergen County Division of Senior Services’ 50th Annual Senior Picnic in the Park which will be held on Wednesday, September 13th at Van Saun Park in Paramus, N.J. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (rain date is September 20th).